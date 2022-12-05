Book business a best seller for Hamilton woman

Illness kept Anne-Marie Bird away from the library so she looked into how to get books online – and ended up starting a second-hand book business.

For once, Covid-19 isn’t the bad guy when it comes to business opportunity for Hamilton woman Anne-Marie Bird.

In fact the pandemic has gone some way to helping the 29-year-old establish her Books for Less business, which aims to make books more accessible for everyone.

Bird and her husband Moses had a retirement dream of a second-hand book store, and when Bird became ill with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome they saw the opportunity to expedite the dream in 2021.

“When I became ill, I lost the ability to go to op shops, the library - things like that. So I started to look online as to how to access books and saw that – besides from Trade Me or auction-type sites – there was no website selling second-hand books, especially recent releases.

“It made us realise there’s quite a big gap there, and there are probably more people like me that can’t physically or easily go to the shops and access the books. It was also encouraged by the lockdowns when people suddenly realised what it was like to lose that kind of access.”

A former music teacher and arts administrator, Bird struggles to have the energy to work for extended periods of time, so the books are ideal as she can do it from home and scale up or down based on her health.

“I do need help sometimes sourcing the books, but I can do all the website stuff from bed, I can package the orders and put them on the back step for the courier to pick them up. It’s all very, very flexible.”

The site concentrates on recent release fiction and non-fiction, along with books for kids and young adults. They don’t really do the collectables and older books with several websites already doing that.

They get their books from op shops and book fairs, but are increasingly getting donations.

David White/Stuff Recent release fiction and non-fiction, as well as books for kids and young adults, are the focus for Books For Less (file photo).

“We’ve worked with waste minimisation businesses in Hamilton that collect e-waste and try to divert them from landfill. It’s a real mixed bag, but we are trying to build the donation side of it.”

The business is nationwide with a flat shipping rate no matter if you live urban or rural.

“We were definitely surprised how quickly it grew, it went from just an idea to something fully fledged with lots of customer demand really quickly which I guess reinforced the idea there is a gap.”

They also have a stall at Tamahere markets once a month, which Moses mans, due to Bird’s illness.

The couple is one of four winners of the BNZ Market Made competition after a nationwide search for New Zealand’s up-and-coming small business success stories, born out of a market.

The prize package includes $5000 cash, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone, a BNZ Business Financial Health check, and paid promotion on BNZ social channels to the value of $2500.

Tom Lee/Stuff Anne-Marie Bird and her mobility dog Brody can do a lot of the work from home as the demand for books increases.

It’s hoped that will go towards their future dream of getting a mobile book bus.

“I would love to attend the markets and one of our dreams is opening a mobile book truck, so then being able to take our books to more places.

“I’ve got all these dreams for one day in the future that we could do.”

Bird said it started as a hobby business, but it’s becoming more profitable and covering their time

“I would like to keep growing the online side, and we’ve had so much feedback from others with chronic illness, disability or elderly, and suddenly they can access books again... We’ve had a lot of feedback from people saying it has opened up reading to them again.”

And, with an online business and no physical store, their costs are lower and they can charge a little bit less than what you find in a second-hand book store.