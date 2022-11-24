Onions missing from shelves as a tough growing season creates shortage

There is a shortage of onions across the country.

A tough growing season has led to a shortage of onions on supermarket shelves and in your favourite takeaways.

A Domino’s spokesperson said the pizza chain was experiencing challenges in the supply of red onion across the country.

“Thankfully, the impact on our menu and customers at this point in time is minimal, with stores replacing red onion with brown onion on pizzas.”

A Hastings KFC had a sign on its door informing customers that, due to the red onion shortage, some burgers would be missing the ingredient.

A Countdown spokesperson said unusually wet weather over the last couple of weeks and the transition to a new season of onions meant it was experiencing a reduced supply in supermarkets of both red and brown onions.

“We’re working with our growers to get more onions on shelf as soon as possible, and we’re expecting supply to improve in about a week’s time,” she said.

Gardening guru Lynda Hallinan sowed these onions from seed.

More widely, there had been labour challenges throughout the supermarket’s supply chain in recent weeks, which have delayed some deliveries to stores.

“Our team is working hard to get things back on track and we’re hoping to have our stock levels back to normal very soon.”

Onions are one of New Zealand’s largest vegetable export earners. About 90% of the onions grown in New Zealand are exported.

James Kuperus, Onions NZ chief executive, said there was a tight supply of red onions as the supply moved from last harvest’s crop to new-season onions.

“The new season harvest is under way now and the first of the red and brown onions will be distributed around the country next week.”

To grow, onions need fertile, well-drained soils and high nutrients.

“Last season’s weather has contributed to the short supply. Pukekohe particularly, was extremely dry. This resulted in reduced yield and the onions didn’t store as well as they normally would.”

The shortage of onions had meant the price had risen up to 72 cents higher than this time last year, on average, according to Stats NZ. But Kuperus said the price increase was small and a “great outcome for consumers” given the rising input costs.

“Prices have increased this season compared to last due to input costs increasing and poor weather during the previous growing season.”

Fertiliser was up from $900 to $2000 per tonne over 12 months. Diesel has increased from $0.80 a litre to $2 over the last three years.