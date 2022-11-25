Proposed Motueka gravel extraction site threatens apples, yoga retreat and water, commissioner hears

Figure showing the ownership of land adjacent to the haul road.

Residents are worried that a proposed gravel quarry near the Motueka River could have a detrimental effect on their water supply.

Residents voiced their concerns on Thursday about water, dust, the loss of productive land and noise on the third day of the resource consent hearing.

Darin Sunbye, who lives directly downstream from the proposed quarry site, brought in a bottle of water from Peach Island and poured it into a mug “as a symbol” for Tasman District Council appointed commissioner Craig Welsh.

Sunbye said his biggest concern was if the discharge of contaminants was allowed, it would detrimentally affect his water quality.

“If this was happening to your water, how would you feel?” he asked the commissioner.

CJ Industries proposes to extract gravel from 134 Peach Island Rd in three stages, within an area of approximately 73,500m2, about the size of seven large rugby fields – over a 15-year period. It would involve a maximum of 30 truck movements per day.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The gravel would be extracted in three stages.

On Monday, the company’s lawyer Sally Gepp said the gravel extraction was associated with “positive social and economic effects”, including employment.

Gepp argued that there were “limited sources” of this material, it was expensive to bring in from outside the region.

There was also a lower carbon footprint by using a local product.

Helen Webster, who moved to 132 Peach Island Rd 12 years ago, also raised concerns about the potential degradation of bore water, noise from heavy machinery, and the ability of the council to ensure compliance.

“I’m worried that our water supply will be compromised indefinitely,” she said.

“Gravel might be needed, but a less sensitive area must be found.”

Her father, John Webster, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) from working as a mechanic on dusty school bus brake linings, and was worried about the effects of dust on the surrounding environment in which his daughter and her family would be living in.

For many of the 111 submissions opposing the application, the verdict was simple: the quarry was the “wrong activity” in the “wrong place”.

Valley Residents Against Gravel Extraction (Rage) counsel Dhilum Nightingale, presented a legal submission for the group.

The group is made up of 62 residents of Motueka Valley, including residents who live on Peach Island or on Motueka River Westbank Rd.

Nightingale argued that site was zoned Rural 1, which comprised “the most inherently productive land” in the district, and that vines, pears, grapes, blueberry, hops, peonies and vegetables had all grown successfully in the area.

The transport route would put an extra 30 truck and trailer trips a day, potentially creating traffic safety hazards on the Motueka River Westbank Rd, which was part of the region’s Great Taste Cycle Trail and was “currently used by families walking and cycling, school buses and milk trucks”.

Ollie and Nataliya Langridge live on that road and have resource consent to build and operate a yoga and meditation retreat centre. They gave evidence that “the sound of heavy machinery and haul trucks ... and views of a 1600m2 open pit are not compatible with the serenity and tranquillity reasonably to be expected by retreat visitors”.

Coralie Le Frantz lives on Peach Island Rd and has a pip fruit orchard on her property.

Le Frantz said if dust from the site settled on her fruit, particularly around the stem, there was a “strong chance it would be rejected at the pack-house” and would not able to be exported.

Nightingale said the objective of the National Policy Statement on Highly Productive Land was to protect highly productive land for use in land-based primary production.

The quarry proposal was “inconsistent with this objective as it will result in productive potential being lost in perpetuity”.

She said that in Tasman district, only 4% or 5% of land remained that had high productive value.

Nightingale said while it was not up to Valley Rage to provide an assessment of alternative sites, high level map images indicated that there were other aggregate resources in the district that were not on highly productive land.

Valley Rage was also concerned that backfill would not be properly monitored all the time.

“This is not simply about people dumping unsightly rubbish into a tip,” Nightingale said.

“This is fundamentally about people’s access and right to have clean, uncontaminated drinking water.”