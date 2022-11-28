'Scam & Go': Countdown offers shoppers a 'checkout-free' experience but not all staff are convinced

Scan & Go works by allowing a shopper to scan the barcode of items using the Countdown app and pack the goods into a shopping bag as they go. Shoppers pass through a dedicated unmanned checkout, prompting an electronic payment to be made.

Countdown says contactless shopping has proven popular with shoppers, but a supermarket worker in one busy Auckland store using it the technology says it is encouraging shoplifting.

Supermarket chain Countdown launched its contactless shopping feature “Scan & Go” two years ago and has slowly rolled it out to 20 stores.

This year, five more stores have started allowing the contactless shopping method, which Countdown says was particularly favoured with shoppers during peak shopping hours as a “queue-busting” tool.

Scan & Go works by allowing a shopper to scan the barcode of each item through the Countdown app and pack the goods into a shopping bag as they went around the shop.

At the end, a QR code is generated, which can then be scanned at a dedicated unmanned checkout, prompting an electronic payment to be made.

Countdown says contactless shopping has picked up in popularity with shoppers this year after they got used to using the alternative shopping method during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Mark Wolfenden, director of the supermaket’s technology arm CountdownX, said usage of contactless shopping was forecast to grow further in coming years as shoppers increasingly wanted more convenience and faster shopping experiences.

A supermarket assistant in Countdown Ponsonby told Stuff that staff in the store referred to the contactless shopping method as “Scam & Go” because they felt it enabled frequent theft, with shoppers regularly paying for a lot less than they had put in their bags.

During a visit to the store to explain the technology, Wolfenden said that the supermarket had not experienced high losses as a result of Scan & Go, but it was something it was keeping an eye on.

He said the technology often prompted shoppers to re-scan their products to make sure all groceries were accounted for.

“It is not something we see huge challenges around, but it is definitely higher risk.”

He said internal data showed customers were placing larger shops through Scan & Go than the supermarket had expected: “[People are] actually doing whole trolley shops and packing as they go – it is not necessarily [being used for] just picking up a couple of items.”

Wolfenden said Countdown had found that once people were comfortable with the technology it was being used to replace full weekly shops.

“We see in stores when it gets busier, if there are queues at the checkouts then usage really spikes. Customers [often] use it as a queue-busting tool.”

Countdown was gathering data on how it was being used in different stores and would use those findings to make a decision on whether it would roll it out to its network of 193 stores, he said.

Rolling out Scan & Go is part of Countdown’s effort to improve its in-store shopping experience. It was loosely inspired by Amazon Go stores in the United States, which offered a similar contactless shopping experience, he said.

The Australian-owned supermarket chain was the first supermarket in New Zealand to introduce online shopping 25 years ago, and in the last three to four years been increasing its investment in and reliance on smart technology.

In 2021, Countdown invested in two giant vending machine-like fulfilment machines to help with the picking and packing of online orders in the Auckland and Canterbury regions.

Countdown says it has five different ways for consumers to shop in its stores: the traditional way; through Scan & Go; or three different offers for online shopping – click and collect, express pick-up for a maximum of 30 items and online order for home delivery.

It has also been trialling a “direct-to-boot” click and collect option in select stores, releasing personalised offers to shoppers through its app and has launched a delivery subscription service, Delivery Saver, that gives shoppers unlimited home delivery of online orders for $23 per month.

Wolfenden said this was in response to customers now expecting quicker delivery and pick-up options.

“Customers are used to what they have been getting from the likes of Uber, Uber Eats, all of these international digital offers. For instance, Uber, you can now get a taxi in three or four minutes, so expectations are starting to shift as to how they shop for groceries.”

Theft and retail crime on the rise

Rival supermarket operator Foodstuffs says theft and retail crime in its stores is up 31% on last year

As a way to combat this, the operator of New World and Pak'nSave has begun trialling facial recognition technology at 30 of its North Island stores as a way to try to detect and deter crime.

Foodstuffs said overall serious retail crime, including assault on its staff, was up over 246% since the start of the pandemic.

It said it had been in consultation with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner on the appropriate use of biometric and personal data gathering as part of its trial.

About 3.2 million New Zealanders visit North Island Foodstuffs stores each week.

Countdown said it had also noted an increase in theft and retail crime impacting its supermarkets.

A spokeswoman for the company said assaults in its stores had increased 10% compared with this time last year.