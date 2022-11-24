Celebrity chef Josh Emett's restaurant group in voluntary administration

The Madam Woo restaurant chain, founded by celebrity chef Josh Emett and restaurateur Fleur Caulton, has been put into voluntary administration as part of hospitality group Go To Collection.

Malcolm Hollis and John Fisk of PwC were appointed administrators by the company’s directors on Thursday, PwC said in a statement.

The hospitality group operates the Rata, Madam Woo and Hawker & Roll restaurants in Queenstown, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga and employs more than 100 staff.

Hollis said the administrators were working closely with the company’s directors, shareholders and management to see if the business could be restructured and saved.

“The company has experienced a difficult period due to the impact of Covid-19, especially the extreme shortage of staff,” he said.

“We will work with the team to devise and implement a restructuring plan to ensure the components of the business that are operating well can have a successful future.”

STUFF The New Zealand hospitality industry is battling a labour shortage which has been exacerbated by the border closure and the departure of many migrant workers. (Video first published in July 2021)

The best performing restaurants would continue to provide high quality services while the less popular sites would be closed, Hollis said.

Nearly all the existing staff would be retained, he said.

The group closed its Christchurch Madam Woo restaurant in May 2020, with the loss of eight jobs. At the time, Caulton said the restaurant’s existing challenges had been made worse by Covid-19.

Companies Office records show Go To Collection is 66.67% owned by Emett and Caulton’s company Mayfare. Other shareholders include the Edgar family company SIL Long Term Holdings, and Sir Stephen Tindall’s K One W One, each with 8.33%.

The company’s directors are Caulton, Andrew Glenn, and Emma Hill. Emett stood down as a director in June 2020.

PwC intents to put a proposal to creditors at a meeting before Christmas.

Creditors would be contacted in due course, Hollis said.