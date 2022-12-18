Couple face replacing, the floors, cladding and framing of their partly built home after work stopped for months

Glenn and Karen Peat are facing having to test and possibly replace floors, cladding and structural timbers after their home build stalled.

The couple said they felt frustrated and let down with their builder, Tawharau Housing Ltd​, which had completed 24 homes​ in a nearby subdivision while their project floundered.

A spokesperson for Tawharau Housing, however, said a brutal combination of Covid-19 lockdowns and illness, severe weather, rising costs and delays on building materials had pushed the company a breaking point it was just recovering from.

The situation highlights the difficult times builders and customers alike are facing, which was worsened by rising interest rates and inflation.

The difficulty Tawharau Housing has found itself in is shown in three applications​ that have been made to put it into liquidation in the last two years, by companies owed tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The company is facing another application from Inland Revenue (IR) seeking liquidation, which will be heard by the High Court in Rotorua on February 7.

Tawharau Housing project lead Jayden Thompson said each applicant seeking liquidation had been paid in full, the company was currently negotiating a settlement proposal with IR.

He said the large subdivision the company had been working on around Ian St in Rotorua had allowed the company to weather difficulties that started with the pandemic.

Supplied/Stuff An image showing some of the wall panels that fell off the Peats’ new build properties.

“Despite having the legal right to request a variation to the building contract due to additional work arising from unforeseen circumstances, Tawharau Housing Limited has instead gone above and beyond our contractual obligations and committed to honouring the building contract,” Thompson said.

The Peats, however, said communication from Tawharau Housing had been poor, and they were only made aware of the state of their build after receiving a notice to fix from the Rotorua Lakes Council in April​ , which was issued after three section of wall with windows had fallen off onto a neighbour’s fence.

“The buildings are in a derelict state, they’ve been left there now for almost one year,” Glenn Peat said.

“They have had numerous storms come through where the buildings have fallen apart.”

He said since December 2021, there had been little progress on the build, save for the roof being installed around October.

The first notice to fix was issued on April 8, stating the need to instal temporary bracing on the first floor frames, to check particle board flooring to confirm exposure to the weather had not compromised it, or remove and replace the flooring.

The Eco ply barrier on the outside of the house would also require the manufacturer to look at it to ensure it had not been ruined by the weather.

There was also a requirement to have a professional confirm window joinery was up to code, and to test timber for the floor joist and framing that had been exposed to the weather.

Supplied The panels of the Peats’ home were constructed off-site and then shipped to the location.

The builder was given until April 22 to secure the remainder of the wall frames and instal site fencing to restrict access, and until May 20 to complete all other items.

A second Notice to Fix was issued on June 15​, listing similar issues, and requiring the building to be enclosed by July 15 and testing of the components to be completed and submitted by August 26.

Thompson said materials were left exposed because his staff were unable to complete the roof because of delays in the delivery of structural timber framing, and a Covid outbreak among staff and their households.

He said delay since the notices to fix were issued were due to a requirement to let the building dry out.

The council spokesperson said to test some of the material the product needed to dry out, however “this was not the only consideration and there was no reason other work could not have been planned”.

Peat said he was disappointed the council had never issued an infringement notice to the builder, despite many issues not being addressed before the deadline.

The council spokesperson said an infringement was used as a last resort.

“In this instance the building contractor is still engaging and has indicated they are working on a schedule to complete this work,” they said.

Supplied One of the window panels that fell off resulted in the glass shattering and damage to a neighbour’s fence.

The delays

The Peat’s contract was signed in mid-2019​, with the expected completion date noted as three months after the issuance of consent.

The building consent was finally issued in August 2021.

The council spokesperson said the majority of the delay was due to the council awaiting a response for further information from the designers, who was also the builders in this instance.

Thompson said the delays were largely due to a geotech report which found soil stability between the two adjoining properties was different, and would require further mitigation.

Thompson said with the roof on and the dwelling were now drying out he could commit a crew to the Peats’ build as soon as a plan to replace, repair and remediate was confirmed and approved by the manufacturers and council.

The council spokesperson said the local authority was yet to receive the latest commitment from the contractor, but that scaffolding had gone up at the site, and Karen Peat said there had been a meeting with the council and Thompson earlier this week, which had created a timeline of works.

Supplied Scaffolding has now been erected at the Peats’ site in a possible sign of work recommencing.

Financial difficulty

The delays have put the Peats under serious financial pressure, which has been compounded by rising interest rates.

“We should have been earning an income from these properties already that we’re not,” he said.

“It puts us in what the bank would call financial hardship.

“We’re looking at having to look at how to rework our loan.”

Options included interest only and a mortgage holiday, but Glenn said if that occurred they would have a black mark against their names on credit reports.

Glenn said he and his wife had chosen to build the two adjoining rental properties in Rotorua after reading about the town's severe shortage, and they had intentionally gone with a smaller family-run builder.

Thompson said Tawharau Housing were people of their word.

“When we tell someone we will commit to something, you can guarantee we will do it, no matter how long it takes or hard it gets,” he said.