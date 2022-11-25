The Warehouse Group adds bollards, smoke cannons, extra cameras and security to combat ramraids

The Warehouse is beefing up security measures around its stores to combat a rise in ramraids.

The Warehouse Group is adding bollards, smoke cannons, extra cameras and security in response to a rise in ramraids on retail stores.

“This year has seen a significant increase in the number of retail store ramraids, particularly in Auckland, and our business has been no exception,” group chairperson Joan Withers told the company’s annual meeting in Auckland on Friday.

“Ramraids not only cause damage to our stores, resulting in financial loss through store repairs and loss of product, but they have a severe impact on the mental wellbeing of our people and their ability to feel safe at work,” she said.

The company is working with a dedicated police retail squad and is focused on deploying deterrents and mitigation measures in and around its stores such as increased bollards, smoke cannons, extra cameras and security, Withers said.

“We are also providing counselling and support for our store team members to ensure they feel safe at work, particularly following incidents in the stores they are employed in,” she said.

The retail group includes 88 The Warehouse stores, 68 Noel Leeming stores, 68 Warehouse Stationery stores and 24 Torpedo7 stores.

All the company’s brands have had stores impacted by retail crime over the last financial year, a spokesperson said.

“While we don't share details of these as they are police matters, the impact has been significant,” the spokesperson said. “The safety of our people is our highest priority and we’re doing all we can to provide a safe workplace for our team and are working closely with police.”

Withers’ comments come after a fatal stabbing of a worker at an Auckland dairy, Rose Cottage Superette, in Sandringham in Auckland on Wednesday night.

The person who died was an employee of the store who was minding the shop while the owners are on holiday in India. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Withers acknowledged the incident at The Warehouse Group’s annual meeting.

“On behalf of the group I would like to pass on our deepest sympathy to the family of the victim of the tragedy in Sandringham and our thoughts are also with the dairy owners community as they grapple with the implications of this shocking event,” she said.