Fisher & Paykel first-half profit retreats to pre-pandemic levels

F&P Healthcare first-half profit fell 57%

The company is coming off a period of huge demand for its products

Revenue from its key hospital division fell 35%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare first-half profit dropped 57% as demand slowed for its breathing aids used for Covid-19 patients.

Net profit fell to $95.9 million in the six months to September 30, the lowest level since the 2018 financial year, and down from $221.8m last year. It’s ahead of the company’s forecast of $85m to $95m.

Fisher & Paykel experienced a surge in demand for its products during the pandemic, selling 10 years’ worth of devices in two years. However demand has now slowed as hospitals are overstocked and fewer patients are requiring treatment, which has seen profit retreat to pre-pandemic levels.

Revenue slipped 23% to $690.6m, but was ahead of the company’s $670m forecast.

READ MORE:

* Fisher & Paykel Healthcare boomed during the pandemic; What is the outlook now?

* Fisher & Paykel Healthcare profit slips 2% as demand for breathing aids to treat Covid-19 slows

* Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to give staff $29m bonus after posting record profit



“Consistent with what we signalled in August, first-half revenue was down on the prior corresponding period as we lapped significant Covid-19-driven demand,” said managing director Lewis Gradon. “Compared to pre-pandemic levels, this represents solid growth.”

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Officials say it's "too early to say" whether the current plateau in cases will be sustained, and the outlook over summer "remains uncertain".

During the pandemic, Fisher & Paykel sold its products to new countries, new hospitals and new areas within hospitals.

But demand for its breathing aids is now slowing, with revenue from its key hospital division, which includes humidification products used in respiratory, acute and surgical care, down 35% to $438.7m. Still, the company noted sales were up 24% on the comparable period in the 2020 financial year.

Some 87% of the hospital revenue was from the sale of consumables and accessories which connect to machines and have to be replaced regularly, while 13% of sales were of hardware.

“Customer stock levels of hospital consumables continued to reflect purchases of considerable amounts during our prior half, in preparation for an Omicron hospitalisation wave which proved less severe than originally anticipated,” Gradon said.

“Through the first half, there are positive signs that our hospital customers are working through their excess inventory holdings, and total group sales of our hospital consumables have increased sequentially on a month-by-month basis since May. This trend has continued in the second half to date.”

Gradon said the number of hospitals which were overstocked was declining, and noted it was a short term dynamic.

Sales of the company’s homecare products, which are used to treat obstructive sleep apnea and provide respiratory support at home, increased 10% to $249.9m.

Fisher & Paykel’s gross profit margin fell to 59.8%, which is below the company’s long-term target of 65% and down from 63.1% the previous year. It attributed the drop to higher freight costs and manufacturing inefficiencies due to demand fluctuations and higher rates of sickness-related absenteeism.

The company expects the margin to improve by about 200 basis points in the second half as freight costs and manufacturing efficiency improve.

Given uncertainty around the rate of Covid-19 hospitalisations requiring respiratory support, the severity of the Northern Hemisphere flu season, the magnitude of respiratory syncytial virus hospitalisation surges in some regions, and surgical backlogs in many countries, the company would not provide full-year revenue and profit forecasts at this time, Gradon said.

Still, he said second half revenue should be higher than the first half in line with typical seasonal patterns, and he expected some customers would have used up their excess consumable stock in the first half.

The homecare division should contribute to growth on the back of a new face mask and improving hardware supply, he said.

Fisher & Paykel will pay a 17.5 cent first-half dividend, up from 17c the year earlier, and the company is re-starting its dividend reinvestment plan.

The company’s shares closed at $20.71 on the NZX on Monday, and are down 36% so far this year.