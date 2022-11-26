Would you be up for doing the job 'not all New Zealanders would take on'?

There has been an increase in people applying to be a corrections officer.

Job hunters are mostly looking at healthcare and agricultural jobs, data shows, while the Department of Corrections has had a significant increase in applications for “a job that not all New Zealanders would take on”.

Department of Corrections acting national commissioner Neil Beales said there had been a significant increase in the number of applications to become a corrections officer nationally, with almost 1600 applications over the last three months.

“We are actively working to recruit new corrections officers across the country and our staff have also been carrying out recruitment activities in their local communities, for example, information evenings for people interested in working with us.

“It is a job that not all New Zealanders would take on, but our staff are committed to reducing re-offending and keeping the public safe, and we’re working hard to recruit more people who want to do the same.”

Corrections officers’ starting salary is between $60,000 and $69,000 a year, senior officers earn between $75,000 and $79,000 and principal officers can earn up to $88,000.

The most popular roles on Trade Me in the past four weeks had been dominated by the agriculture, fishing and forestry sector and of the 10 most popular roles onsite in the past month, seven were in the agriculture sector.

Patrick Cairns, Trade Me Jobs spokesperson, said the most popular role in November was for a head shepherd/second in charge in Selwyn. This job listing had 2835 views in just 14 days onsite.

“Interestingly, eight of the most popular roles in the past four weeks have been located in the South Island.”

The second most popular job was a farm manager in Masterton, followed by head shepherd in Dunedin, stock manager in Canterbury and another in Queenstown, trading stock block manager in Clutha, and a gardener in Christchurch.

All jobs got more than 2000 views in the first two weeks of being advertised.

In the fourth quarter (July-September 2022), the average salary in the agriculture, fishing & forestry sector onsite was $62,619, up 4% when compared with the same quarter in 2021.

In the trades and services sector, the average salary in quarter three was $65,422, up 5% year-on-year.

Other jobs that were some of the most popular in the past four weeks were Six60 concert staff in Rotorua (1606 views in 14 days), a footpath inspector role in Auckland (1194 views in 14 days) and an airport rescue firefighter in Taranaki (987 views in 14 days).

Meanwhile, on Seek, healthcare and medical applications had been rising since March (+121%) and have seen significant increases in applications per job ad for aged care nurses.

A Seek spokesperson said the healthcare sector was the top industry for job application growth, up 26% from September to October

This was followed by hospitality and tourism up 11%, design and architecture up 10%, and community services and development up 9%.

“Hospitality and tourism roles have been enjoying increased applications per job ad since June, rising 34%, likely supported by, but not wholly because of, the drop in job ads recorded since August, meaning that applications are spread less thinly,” the spokesperson said.

Trades and services was one of the largest industries by job ad volume, and had only been experiencing growth in applications per job ad since February this year.

Almost all roles within the industry have seen increases in applications year-on-year, including automotive trades up 81% year on year, labourers up 44% year on year and building trades up 85% year on year.