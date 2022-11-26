Are Black Friday shoppers heeding the Reserve Bank's advice to rein in spending?

Shoppers have been out in force across the country to take advantage of the Black Friday deals.

Shoppers appeared to be throwing caution to the wind on Saturday – the first opportunity many could take advantage of ‘Black Friday’ sales – flying in the face of the Reserve Bank’s advice to rein in spending.

“The power is in the hands of the people. You know, if you just start behaving, ‘1% different’ around inflation expectations and wage growth that makes our job easier. We don't have to pay that cost,” Adrian Orr said earlier this week.

On Saturday morning, a bag in each hand, Nikki and Nico Petitpas had both been out browsing along Wellington’s Lambton Quay.

Nikki said they didn’t take notice of news from the Reserve Bank, following a rise in the official cash rate, and were “savers all year around” so could afford to take advantage of the deals.

Amelia Taaka, 20, and Ava Gunn, 21, had both had a successful Saturday morning hunting for birthday gifts.

But both said they had decided against getting Christmas gifts this year, as the rising cost of living had changed some of their spending habits.

Gunn said she “spent less on doing the things that make life fun” while Taaka said she had to save for groceries now and was more conscious of going out.

To bring inflation down from record highs, the Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% on Wednesday but surprised economists by forecasting the rate would peak at 5.5% next year, while also predicting a further rise in inflation and a year-long recession.

Orr told Parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee it was correct that the Reserve Bank was engineering a recession, saying it was deliberately trying to slow spending in the economy.

Of messaging from the Reserve Bank this week discouraging people from spending, Gunn said she thought it was “stupid” and a “manipulation” of the market.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff It was a "chaotic" Black Friday for the team at Lambton Quay's Cotton On Store, with extra staff having been rostered on ahead to help with the extra demand.

“I don’t think banks should have a say in how we spend our money," she said.

Maddy and Scott Garvie, of Wellington, were out running errands in town but managed to find a few deals.

Running a trade company, Scott saw that hard times were likely coming next year, so they were making the most of things while they could.

"We know it will be tough."

It was a "chaotic" Black Friday for the team at Lambton Quay's Cotton On store, with extra staff having been rostered on to help with the demand.

Assistant store manager Annahlise Francis said Saturday, which tended to already be busy, had about double the normal amount of transactions.

"Everyone seems to be still shopping,” she said.

It was a regular Saturday, though, for Emma Thomas who manages the Kathryn Wilson store in the Old Bank Arcade.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Friday sale shoppers in the Christchurch CBD.

The store was only offering Black Friday specials online, and she thought as they were selling items at a "higher price point" their customers were less likely to be swayed by specials.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson ventured out into downtown Wellington, which he said felt like the day before Christmas with people everywhere.

“The shops are busy and many have set up special areas for click and collect purchases that have been made earlier. Even more retailers seem to have embraced the season.”

He said his teams in Auckland and Christchurch were seeing similar scenes in the CBDs and malls and retail parks had also been busy from the time they opened on Friday morning.

But by midday on Saturday Christchurch’s city centre was only marginally busier than a typical weekend, its numbers bolstered by many cruise ship tourists.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Cruise ship tourists Deb Hunt and Sheryl Stocking, from Las Vegas, were doing Black Friday shopping in Christchurch.

That included Las Vegas couple Sheryl Stocking and Deb Hunt, who both had retail backgrounds with giants Target and Kmart.

Stocking said he worked retail in the 70s, back when Black Friday was still a growing concept in the United States.

He recalled a year he created a $5 deal on motor oil “and nearly created a riot”.

Hunt said in the US, people queued for hours, if not days, for deals.

“Everyone is so polite here,” she said. “There’s no real frantic-ness.”

Locals Mya Rollston and Portia Ashby walked out of footwear retailer Platypus store empty-handed, despite large banners promoting 50% discounts.

“I don’t need it right now,” Rollston said. “If I see something I like I’ll get it... the sales in town are kind of average.”

The pair preferred online Black Friday deals, saying they offered greater discounts.

James Thompson was only in Christchurch for work. He expected Auckland would have more deals, and so far had only been tempted by a 40% off sale on shorts.

“I never understood Black Friday, I just see it in the news,” he said.

Over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Shopify, a provider of internet infrastructure for commerce powering New Zealand merchants, was sharing real-time data based on how New Zealanders were shopping.

As of 9am Saturday, the average cart price of New Zealanders was $143.23, which was up on last year’s average of $139.05 from Black Friday 2021, and $125.24 from 2020.

The top product categories had been apparel and accessories, health and beauty, home and garden, food and beverage and toys and games.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mya Rollston and Portia Ashby weren't tempted by the sales.

Asian and Pacific Shopify managing director Shane Broughton said Black Friday had come “back with a bang”.

“We’ve seen consumers spend during this season to save in the long run, as they make more considered and conscious purchases from independent New Zealand brands.

“It’s inspiring to see Shopify merchants buzzing this weekend, as they meet their customers online, in store, or everywhere in between, to make a real connection and build loyalty with shoppers.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said they expected spending across the country to total north of $260 million.

It was still too early to tell how well stores would be doing this Black Friday, but a cruise ship docked in Wellington and a beautiful day had helped.

“It's been really good to see cruise ship passengers getting out and about again over the last few weeks, and it's a positive thing for the retail sector.”