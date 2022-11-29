'I quit' TikTok shows pitfalls of employees posting about jobs on social media

Hawke’s Bay McDonald’s employee Fionn McCallum has gone viral for ‘quitting’ his job.

Fionn McCallum posted a TikTok video of himself quitting the Hawke’s Bay McDonald’s he works at as a joke.

But 10 million views later and the Gen Z’s humour may have left the teenager’s job on the line.

McCallum posted the viral skit to the platform last week. He starts by saying "hell no, I am not cleaning that,” as he approaches a pile of dirty dishes.

He then tells his manager “I quit” before walking to the exit of the restaurant saying “I’m leaving” as another employee chases after him.

The video then ends as he says “see you on the flip side.”

McCallum did not respond when approached for comment but other media reports have indicated that his employment is in question.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said he was unable to comment on specifics, but the company did have a social media policy for employees.

“The McDonald’s franchisee has spoken with staff involved in the incident and investigations are ongoing. We can’t provide any detail as to the potential outcome of the investigation.”

Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk said if an employee posted something on social media that had the potential to bring their employer into disrepute, it could be grounds for disciplinary action or dismissal.

“In this case the post steps way over the line, and I would not be surprised at all if McDonald's holds him to his ‘resignation’,” she said.

Many employers had social media policies which prohibited employees from posting about work or work activities, she said.

But even without such policies, employees would be best to refrain from commenting and posting on social media about work-related matters, even if they were just a joke.

“This can spiral out of control, and what starts off as a fairly innocuous post, can develop legs of its own.

“Employers are entitled to manage their brand by implementing social media policies and in accepting employment on this basis, employees are required to comply with them.”

Lawyer at Hesketh Henry Alison Maelzer agreed employees did need to watch what they said and did on social media.

”There are absolutely cases where employees have been disciplined and dismissed as a result of putting stuff on social media, even when it was meant to be a joke.

“The risk is that an employer might not find it particularly funny. And it certainly won’t be funny if the employee finds themselves out of a job.”