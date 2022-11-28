Hell Pizza marketing stunt leaves vegetarian customers 'grossed out'

Hell Pizza said the blood sauce was to ensure “meat-loving customers” did not grow annoyed at the business adding another vegetarian pizza to its menu.

A Hell Pizza marketing stunt in which a vegetarian pizza was sold with an optional bag of tomato sauce infused with animal blood has left some customers “grossed out”.

Alexandria White,​ a vegan and long time Hell Pizza customer from Dunedin, said the new campaign made her feel “betrayed and manipulated”.

White​ said she found opening the advertisement for a vegetarian pizza with an animal blood sauce “traumatising”.

“It is way over the top, vulgar and unnecessary. They say they are trying to be more ethical and plant based, and then they do this... I will never order from them again,” White​ said.

The blood sauce was sold as a promotion for a new limited-edition vegetarian Steak and Cheese Pie pizza.

Hell Pizza promotional material said the blood sauce was included to ensure “meat-loving customers” did not get annoyed at another vegetarian pizza being added to the menu.

The blood sauce was delivered in a hospital-style blood bag, and made up of tomato sauce infused with beef stock, and capsules of deer blood.

STUFF Hell Pizza made a name for itself with its stunts, but for many they leave a bad taste.

The promotion gained a mixed reaction on Facebook, as some Hell Pizza customers expressed outrage.

One user wrote, “What gives you the right to put a blood bag in an advert. Immature, and tacky.....not funny.”

Another wrote, “Wtf that's so werid (sic). Hells (sic) pizza you are gross”.

And another, said, “I love how this seems to have simultaneously pissed off vegetarians AND meat eaters for different reasons. Great work!”

Hell Pizza chief executive Ben Cumming​ said the new campaign had certainly sparked a lot of debate.

“Part of the purpose of the campaign was to get people talking about plant based proteins and sustainable food options. We have been a leader in this field and so wanted to push the discussion along,” Cumming​ said.

The blood sauce was not as scary as it sounded or looked, and was really a piece of “theatre”, he said.

“Hell Pizza has a reputation for doing things differently. We like to present things with a bit of entertainment and have a fun way of doing these new products and campaigns.”

Over half the people who had ordered the new pizza had also added the blood sauce, which showed many meat-eaters were trying a vegetarian option of pizza, he said.

Orders appeared to be heavily skewed towards meat eaters giving the pizza and sauce a go and trying something that they maybe would not have it were not for the marketing campaign, he said.

Regarding the people that were upset at the animal blood sauce, Cumming​ said there would always be “a few people that enjoyed complaining about things”.

“We do hope that we don’t lose any vegan or vegetarian customers, but in the big picture this campaign can help people try a plant based product for the first time, that is a real positive thing for us,” he said.