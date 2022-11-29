Surge in people looking for term deposits after Reserve Bank rate hike

An unprecedented 75 basis points hike in the official cash rate is turning investor attention to term deposits.

Investors who have been getting “rubbishy” returns on their savings are hunting around for higher interest rates following the Reserve Bank’s biggest ever hike in the official cash rate last week.

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua raised the official cash rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points to 4.25% last Wednesday and signalled further hikes ahead as inflation continued to increase. While that portends pain for mortgage borrowers, it offers hope to savers who have weathered years of low returns.

Since the announcement, there has been a surge of activity from people looking for term deposit interest rates on financial comparison site MoneyHub, a leading indicator for investment decisions.

“We have been floored by the amount of people looking for term deposits,” said MoneyHub founder Christopher Walsh.

As of Monday morning, searches for term deposits were up 122% on normal levels, he said.

“The media is reporting a record high rise in the OCR and people react to that, thinking I’ve got this money sitting in a rubbishy savings bank account, and I’ve never done anything with it because the interest rates have been too low to lock it away... people are now thinking it’s actually worth me spending a little bit of time researching.

“What we haven’t seen yet is anyone move the interest rates,” Walsh said.

STUFF Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr discusses lifting the OCR by 75 basis points to 4.25%.

Still, he said it was “early days”, and it usually took some time for banks to adjust their settings.

“A 75bp increase is going to, at some point, flow on to term-deposit customers, otherwise they wouldn’t be very happy,” Walsh said.

He was hopeful banks may adjust their rates in the four weeks before Christmas, although it may not be until the New Year.

“It would be great if people could lock in their money before Christmas and spend less,” he said.

Supplied MoneyHub founder Christopher Walsh says he has been floored by the amount of people looking for term deposits after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate last week.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said term-deposit rates had been rising fairly consistently and reasonably quickly through this year, as the Reserve Bank has been pushing up the OCR and expectations of where that heads in the future have been rising as well.

According to MoneyHub’s list of top term deposits available now, The Co-operative Bank had the best one- to-five year term rate of 5.5%. SBS Bank, Rabobank, TSB and Kiwibank offered 5%, while Heartland Bank offered 4.7%.

“Given last week’s statement, and that expectations are still tending to be revised upwards, there's probably still another percentage point or maybe one-and-a-half percentage points on those to go yet,” Kiernan said.

Term-deposit rates had been incredibly low through 2020 and 2021, which had prompted investors to look at other assets such as property and shares, although that had now reserved, he said.

While rates had risen this year, inflation was accelerating faster at 7.2%, even before tax was taken into account, Kiernan said.

“It's been a very difficult environment.”

People tended to move towards the perceived safety of investments like bank term deposits in uncertain economic environments, he said.

Over the next year, inflation should start to ease, which would improve returns but they were still not going to be fantastic, he said.

“It’s difficult to see any other sort of serious alternatives at the moment, given the pressure there has been on, particularly property prices, and to a lesser extent on share markets more recently.”

Kiernan said the downturn in the housing market meant banks may not be motivated to attract a lot of funds from depositors.

“I suspect you’re probably not going to see massive levels of competition.”