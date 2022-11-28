What it's really like to be a dairy owner right now

New Plymouth dairy owner Nick Guo owns two dairies, both of which have been robbed.

Striking dairy owners say running a convenience store is almost no longer viable and increasing crime is making them think twice about continuing on.

Even with all the security measures and latest crime-deterrent technology, young people continued to participate in retail crime – and whether your shop was hit or not seemed increasingly to be a case of pot luck, said Auckland dairy owner Jit Patel.

The issue of small shops being targeted by criminals has been highlighted by the death of dairy worker Janak Patel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her Government would re-look at the additional changes to the retail crime support packages that fund bollards and fog cannons.

Patel’s inner-city Auckland convenience store, Three Lamps Food Mart, was broken into in the early hours in March. Police attended the scene, he was given a case number and asked if he would like to be added to the list of dairies to potentially receive funding for a fog canon.

He had heard nothing since March and assumed he has been bumped down the priority list. A small shop with a small turnover, he said he could not afford to foot the bill for the latest advances himself.

“Even if I have a panic button, what does it do? These [criminals] are in the shop for a maximum of one minute or two minutes, even if you ring the police by the time you ring the police they are gone,” Patel said.

He said he did not believe it was worth the investment.

Supplied Jit Patel is one of many business owners now feeling unsafe in their shops.

Patel said he had considered having grills and cabinets installed to keep him safe and the back of the shop from being able to be accessed, but could not afford it even if he wanted it.

It would make interaction with customers “awkward” and he did not want to feel like he was working behind a cage.

Patel, who runs the shop with his wife, said he felt he was in a hard predicament with no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Personally, I think now if two of you [in a family] have a job you are better off there.”

One Auckland dairy owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had not invested in the latest crime-busting technology because he also felt it would make no difference. He would only be interested in it if it was installed for little or no investment on his part.

Increasing crime and ram raids meant he now often woke in the middle of the night to check CCTV footage out of fear his shop would be next to be hit.

Supplied/Stuff Dairies across the country are striking to pay respects to killed dairy worker Janak Patel.

The man, who had owned his shop for eight months, said the Government had made it so hard to apply for funding to cover the costs of security measures that most dairy owners were confused whether they even qualified so did not bother to apply.

The current model to access funding seemed to be “a bit of a lottery system” and he believed it would make no difference as robberies could happen to anyone.

Criminals did not care about security systems, and he would regularly catch people shoplifting chocolates and other goods despite security cameras being in plain sight - it made no difference, he said.

Harder punishment for criminals was the only way to deter crime, he said: “[Anti-crime] has to be a big part of education. We have to educate our people not to do crime.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru's Ketan and Vidya Kolhe will join dairy owners throughout New Zealand closing their doors in protest after a dairy worker was fatally stabbed in Auckland.

David Zhang, owner of the one of the two Ponsonby Rd superette stores, has multiple CCTV coverage, security alarms and panic buttons, but not enough security to feel safe going to work.

He said the thought of rising crime and criminals targeting dairies was “scary”.

He said he had not invested in further technology as it would not deter crime. The Government needed to do more to punish criminals, he said.

Zhang said running a dairy had become “really hard”, working long hours just to cover costs.

“Before Covid it was just OK, but after Covid it is hard,” Zhang, who runs the shop with his wife, said.

In recent months he had noticed a steep pull-back in spending. His own costs had increased, and he was now only just covering his expenses.

“We’re working hard together to feed our family and serve the community.”

Supplied Owning a dairy is a risky and thankless task with little profit, says Auckland dairy owner David Zhang.

A dairy owner for more than 10 years, Zhang said the current environment was making him think about what he would do for work long-term.

“We work long hours to cover costs and this year that has become hard,” he said.

Prices in his shop had increased between 10% to 30% in line with rising costs from suppliers and rates.