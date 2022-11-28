Stuff journalists to take industrial action

Stuff journalists who are members of the E tū union have rejected a pay offer from the company and voted to take industrial action.

It is understood that about 185 journalists who are union members have agreed to stop work two hours before their shifts would normally end on two days this week, and to hold a 24-hour strike next week.

The union has been seeking minimum pay of $55,000 a year, a switch to a system that would normally see journalists automatically progress to a higher level on a pay scale each year, and a minimum 7.25% pay rise to match inflation except on any sum earnt over $100,000 a year.

It is understood the company has agreed to the first two demands and offered a pay rise that for E tū members would average out at 7%, with larger rises strongly weighted towards those on lower pay.

Stuff chief content officer Joanna Norris said shortly after 2pm that it had not at that time been formally notified of the outcome of the ballot.

The company had a strong interest in continuing to provide fair pay and conditions for all staff, including those who belong to E tū,” she said.

“We believe the salary increase we have tabled is in line with offers accepted by journalists at other media organisations. The increase we have proposed is comprised of a percentage increase and a new stepped pay scale.”

Norris said the strike would involve fewer than half of the company’s journalists.

It could be “challenging for our operations” but Stuff would continue to deliver relevant and trustworthy journalism whilst the union took action, she said, adding that it was keen to resume negotiations.

“Like all businesses we are experiencing rising costs and pressures of inflation, we need to balance our desire to pay people as much as we can with these pressures. For example, all publishers are grappling with a 30% increase in the price of newsprint,” she said.

E tū union organiser Michael Gilchrist has been approached for comment.