Mars chocolate bars get a new, recyclable look

Confectionery giant Mars is planning new recyclable packaging for its chocolate bars.

Mars, Snickers and Milky Way chocolate bars will have biodegradable brown paper packaging, designed to be more environmentally friendly, in Australia in April and New Zealand the following month.

Mars said the wrappers on its chocolates would be able to be put in the recycling bin from June 2023.

Peter Simmons, general manager of Mars New Zealand, said the new packaging comes after months of research and development in Mars Wrigley’s Ballarat manufacturing facility in Australia.

The company said the change to paper-based packaging would reduce the amount of plastic that ended up in landfill by 11 tonnes – or more than seven million wrappers – each year.

“As one of the largest pet food, food, and snacks and treats suppliers in New Zealand, Mars has a responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint right across our business, including packaging. The launch of this new paper-based packaging is a significant step for us towards our local and global packaging targets,” Simmons said.

He said 90% of Mars’ food portfolio packaging was already recyclable in many regions and this would be rolled out further as manufacturing infrastructure allowed.

Mars is working towards the goal of all its products having recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

“We are focused on finding the right solution for each of our products; this includes exploring a wide range of recyclable materials to ensure we maintain the high quality and freshness of our products, whilst choosing a material that can be easily recyclable by our consumers and in line with local recycling infrastructure,” Simmons said.

“We are committed to working with industry and other partners to make recycling simpler and more accessible for New Zealand consumers and doing what we can to ensure we have the right infrastructure in place to achieve this.”

Simmons said Mars began working on the paper packaging for its chocolate bars three years ago.

Mars NZ is a signatory of the New Zealand Plastic Packaging Declaration and of the ANZPAC Plastics Pact, one of a string of company’s committed to stamping out the use of plastic in its products.

As part of the company’s commitment to its $1 billion Sustainable in a Generation plan, Mars has committed in New Zealand, and globally, to supporting and creating a circular economy to minimise waste.