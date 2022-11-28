External member of Reserve Bank monetary committee says NZ 'dodged a bullet'

One of the three external members of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee has suggested in a rare public statement that the bank helped the country dodge a bullet, and has defended the workings of the committee.

Economist Peter Harris asked for a “personal statement” to be posted to the Reserve Bank’s website, responding to questions that had been emailed to him by Stuff on Thursday concerning his views on the bank’s decisions and the committee’s inner workings.

Former assistant Reserve Bank governor John McDermott last week queried how it was that the seven members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) had always been in agreement about monetary decisions since the committee was established in 2019, despite it being a period of extreme economic turbulence.

Harris said the committee had a “statutory duty to achieve general or widespread agreement”.

The MPC’s charter, as published, places an obligation on members of the committee to “seek a consensus” but sets out a process for votes to be taken if one cannot be achieved.

The Reserve Bank has come under fire from some quarters for allowing inflation to rise far above its target band of 1% to 3%, and governor Adrian Orr has agreed it would be correct to say that it is now engineering a recession to bring inflation back down.

But Harris said that “apart from marginal adjustments – 25 basis points one way or another – with hindsight I would have done exactly what we did”.

“We dodged a bullet. Every analyst was predicting economic apocalypse and we saw off the horsemen,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Reserve Bank has clarified the rules surrounding public’s statements from external members of its monetary policy committee.

Harris said New Zealand was encountering “massive and, in my lifetime, unprecedented turbulent and uncertain times”.

“Although we are an island we operate in a globe. We have always been a substantial importer of inflation.”

Harris said he had simply no idea what would happen next to the global environment but took comfort that “in general we review our monetary settings seven times a year, so we are highly adaptive”.

“It is also important to remember that monetary policy operates with a lag, being fully effective over an 18 to 24 month time horizon,” he said.

“This means that at any decision point there will be effects coming from past decisions still ‘in the pipeline’, which need to be taken into account, and that current decisions have to recognise that they will take time to be fully effective.”

Harris indicated on Thursday that comments from members of the MPC must be anonymous and “consistent with and supportive of MPC decisions and the record of meetings”.

A spokesperson for the bank subsequently made clear that members can share their individual views so long as they consult first with other members of the committee and that it is the casting of votes that is intended to be anonymous.

Orr stated on Wednesday when he released the bank’s latest monetary policy statement that the committee’s charter ”explicitly says that for the first 24 hours or so, it's the governor who is the spokesperson for monetary policy”.

The bank’s spokesperson clarified on Monday that the 24-hour rule was an interpretation of the charter.

The charter states that “the governor is the sole spokesperson for the official announcement of the decision”, he said.

But other members “have been asked questions in the past at briefings and they have responded”, he said.