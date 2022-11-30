Dairies say Govt's new fog cannon scheme has come too late

Fog cannons fill up Z service station in Dinsdale with smoke as robbers try to smash their way in.

The Government’s new subsidy for allowing all dairy owners to install fog cannons has come too late with fears supply shortages will hamper the rollout and counter retail crime, businesses say.

On Monday the Government announced a new $4 million fund to help support local council crime prevention programmes, with a $4000 subsidy available for all dairies and small businesses to put towards a fog cannon. The roll-out of the cannons would be focused on Auckland and Wellington, areas that had faced the biggest increase in crime.

Andre Weibel, managing director of Fog Cannons NZ, one of a handful of importers that supply fog cannons to installation companies, said fog cannons were highly effective in deterring retail crime. However, the push to roll them these out more widely throughout the country amid the spike in violent crime was disappointing.

The Government started its fog cannon initiative in 2017, and it previously took police four years to approve installation of 1000 devices. Early this year it started the $6m Retail Crime Prevention Fund in light of an increase in ramraids.

So far about 430 security systems have been approved from that fund, including 93 fog cannons.

Weibel said the move to make fog cannons widely available was good news, but a focus on the devices sooner could have prevented more crime from occurring.

“We had installation approved and man power at the ready but to put it bluntly [the Government] dilly-dallied around and thought about all sorts of things that in the end didn’t happen,” Weibel said.

“A bollard is not going to prevent anyone from walking in [to a shop] with a hammer. It might prevent a car from driving in, but a fog cannon would definitely stop them from what they want to do.”

Fog Cannons NZ imports about 600 fog cannons a year. Demand for its systems has have increased 20% compared to last year.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Dairy worker Janak Patel was stabbed to death last week during a robbery of a Sandringham dairy.

The devices deploy a glycol-based substance that fills the air within seconds. They are manufactured in Europe, most from Latvia. It takes an average of 90 days to ship them to New Zealand.

The glycol and water based substance is laced with additives that do not feel wet like steam that dampens the air, but rather a fine mist that hangs in the air and does not coat surfaces with a residue.

Fog cannons and installation can cost between $4000 and $6000, depending on the model, and it typically takes half a day.

Weibel said the average cost of a fog cannon for a dairy-sized shop deployed in the previous round of Government funding was about $5000 – about $1000 more than the Government’s subsidy.

Alan McDonald, head of advocacy and strategy at the Employers and Manufacturers Association, said that was $1000 that many businesses did not have.

“Many of these are family-owned and run businesses. They have been asking for assistance for a while. Crime is one of the many ongoing pressures we’re seeing in our business community at the moment,” McDonald said.

It was another expense at a time that wage demands were averaging 8 to 10% in the private sector, the minimum wage was going up again, which would be problematic particularly for small retailers and the Reserve Bank saying don’t spend – that was the last thing business owners who have come through two years of Covid wanted to hear, he said.

McDonald said any measure that made people feel safer in their workplace at the moment was a welcome move, but he felt more needed to be done to help businesses manage rising costs.

“As long as it is easier and more quickly rolled out then it will [help]. But in situations like this any assistance is always too late. We’ve had all these nasty attacks, and we’ve had a death.”

Fog Cannons NZ supplied 1000 fog cannons to installers recruited by the government and police as part of the latest move to help retailers combat crime.

There are six approved installers of fog cannons for the latest iteration of the funding scheme. Fog Cannons NZ expected to supply at least half of those.

Retail NZ was supportive of the move to make access for fog cannons more accessible, the membership organisation said increased funding for all dairy owners would no doubt bring down the rising rate of crime.

Chief executive Greg Harford said the devil would be in the detail as to how easily accessible the subsidy would be.

He did not know how the fund could be accessed, or how long it would take for an installation.

The Government said it had hoped to secure another 450 fog cannons before Christmas.