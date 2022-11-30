Could wearing masks in the workplace be brought back for the third Covid wave?

Silver Fern Farms workers are being made to wear masks in the workplace again as the third Covid wave makes its way across the country.

Mask-wearing was mandated throughout the initial response to Covid and the rules were only dropped in September.

At a post-Cabinet media conference earlier in the month Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he did not expect to bring mask mandates back, after Queensland reintroduced advice around masks following a surge in cases.

But Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand’s largest red meat producer and exporter, has already reintroduced mask-wearing rules for its meat production line following the surge in cases here.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Time for NZ to strengthen our mask game

* Joy and confusion as US travellers shed face masks after mandate struck down

* Omicron NZ: Here! Have some (relatively) positive Covid news about BA.2



A spokesperson for the company said it had always taken a “precautionary approach” to operations “irrespective of the alert level”.

“We have stringent health and safety protocols and procedures to keep our sites safe for our people, including use of PPE,” he said.

The increase in PPE meant, at times, there could be delays in processing of meat, he said.

“While we are hopeful to avoid the level of disruption experienced in last season, our approach to keeping our staff safe and upholding our reputation as a safe and quality food producer may mean some delays to processing from time to time.”

1 NEWS The surge in Covid cases across the ditch has been mirrored here.

There were 27,076 new community Covid-19 cases reported in the past week, an increase from 24,068 cases a week ago, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The rise in infections had been dubbed the “third wave” and epidemiologists were unsure of when it would reach its peak but modelling suggested Covid-19 numbers could rise to a peak of 11,000​ cases per day over December if new variants drove the third wave.

A handful of subvariants are in the community, including BA.2, BA.2.75, BA.4.6, BQ.1.1, BA.5 and XBB.

Managing director of First Retail Group Chris Wilkinson said he had yet to see large organisations mandate masks again, yet, but had noticed more people wearing them on the streets.

“However, there is significant awareness across the retail and hospitality sector about the key weeks ahead leading up to Christmas, and the need to keep already-stretched workforces safe and healthy.

“Larger retailers and hospitality operators are closely monitoring trends, and we anticipate that more businesses will encourage consumer-facing staff to use masks for their own sakes and those of their customers if infection rates continue to climb.”

A Countdown spokesperson said the supermarket chain had not changed its mask policy since the Covid-19 protection framework was retired.

“We are continuing to encourage our team to wear masks if they would like to.”

Kimberley Jarvis, lawyer at WebbFarry lawyers, said in order to have mask rules in the workplace, organisations would need to do a health and safety risk assessment, in consultation with their employees, and should be basing their decision-making on public health advice.

“They will also need to consider whether the risks can be managed by other controls instead of masks.”