Solving the 'nightmare' of getting more Kiwi niche foods on supermarket shelves

Mark Davey​, general manager of Wellington brewery Waitoa Beer says getting your product on the shelf of a big supermarket can be a “nightmare”.

For many small food and beverage producers, getting their products on supermarket shelves is key to business success.

But Mark Davey​, general manager of Wellington brewery Waitoa Beer said process of being accepted could be a “nightmare”.

“Every grocery store has their own on-boarding requirements new products need to go through. The various requirements are similar, but are also specific to each of the stores. It can get a little niggly,” Davey​ said.

At Foodstuffs-owned Pak ‘n Save, New World and Four Square supermarkets, suppliers must be approved by head office before negotiating individual agreements to supply individual stores.

But Countdown was “a lot harder”, because businesses were approved by head office that then allocated product to its stores throughout the country, and told the business where and when to invoice the company, Davey said.

Each supermarket and grocery store had slightly different requirements, including different details on invoices and times they could be sent, and different ways of operating, all of which could be difficult for a small team to manage, he said.

“If you don’t satisfy the requirements you won’t get paid,” Davey​ said.

Sustainable milk producer, Farm Fresh South managing director Logan Johnson​ said supermarket ordering systems were a stumbling block for small businesses trying to get their products in the door.

“Supermarkets have set requirements businesses have to work to. But for each store the requirements change. It created a lot of work and admin which was incredibly time-consuming,” Johnson​ said.

Every week the business spent upwards of five hours trying to wrangle the systems, manually putting in each order and invoice, taking care to acknowledge the subtle quirks in each store’s systems, he said.

While individual supermarket owners were often interested in supporting local suppliers, the archaic and clunky systems could hold back small businesses from accessing supermarkets, he said.

A Countdown spokesperson said it was aware small suppliers sometimes needed additional support and help, and worked with them during the on-boarding process.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said it understood that smaller suppliers often found it challenging to navigate the world of supermarkets and worked with them.

Foodstuffs had a new emerging supplier manager starting in the new year to help smaller suppliers, the spokesperson said.

But software business Upstock, aimed to make it easier for small businesses to sell to supermarkets, and for supermarkets to buy from them.

Supplied Upstock co-chief executive and Xero co-founder Philip Fierlinger says the new software is enabling small, artisan food producers to access the ‘holy grail’ of supermarket shelves.

Upstock, co-chief executive Philip Fierlinger​ who was one of the founders of online accounting software company Xero, said there were many similarities between Upstock and Xero.

“The strong parallel between Xero and what Upstock is doing is we are giving small operators the tools that would normally cost a fortune. Large enterprises pay hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to build these products. We are giving these to micro-businesses for a fraction of the price,” Fierlinger​ said.

Upstock connects buyers and suppliers in food services.

But a key part of its model was the way it used technology to bridge the old, slow and largely analog supermarket ordering systems, he said.

For years large multinational corporates, like Coca-Cola, spent millions building their own similar software. But Upstock had put that technology in the hands of Kiwi businesses, he said.

“Upstock gives local business a functionality arguably better than the multinationals have access to, but at a cost shared across thousands of businesses,” Fierlinger​ said.

While a business would pay a minimum of $10,000 to build a bespoke ordering system, and over $1000 a month for subscription and maintenance fees, Upstock offered its software for $1 per order.

The business had grown rapidly with annual revenue of 10 times that of the year before.

The customer base had grown to about 12,000 buyers and 1000 suppliers, increasing at a rate of 15% a month.

If the software became widely adopted, and allowed more artisanal businesses to access supermarket shelves, it could change the way people eat, Fierlinger​ said.

“All of a sudden these artisanal suppliers have the ability to get their products into supermarkets at a scale that they never could before. For the end consumer it will give them a much broader range of amazing products to choose from,” he said.

As well as its base in New Zealand, Upstock had expanded to Australia and parts of the United States, and planed to expand further next year, he said.