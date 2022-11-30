Four numbers that put the crypto crash in context

Crypto financial adviser Darcy Ungaro gives his take on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, and the suspension of withdrawals from Genesis.

Across the world the value of cryptocurrencies have plummeted, following the high profile collapse of the world’s third largest crypto exchange, FTX.

The credibility of FTX was destroyed, after a report revealed the company was heavily leveraged and did not have sufficient assets to operate, which caused a surge in customer withdrawals.

In the following 10 days, FTX had its assets frozen, its chief executive resigned, and filed for bankruptcy. Following the bankruptcy, a hacker stole a further US$500 million (NZ$805m) worth of cryptocurrency from FTX accounts.

The fast and large-scale implosion of FTX dealt a catastrophic blow to the cryptocurrency industry as a whole, and many of the leading cryptocurrency coins fell in value.

READ MORE:

* Experts say crypto is regulated, sort of

* Twitter founder Jack Dorsey picked a bad time to go all in on Bitcoin

* New York City's mayor invests first pay in cryptocurrency



Here are five numbers that put the crypto crash in context.

US$2.2 trillion (NZ$3.5t)

This is the amount estimated that investors in cryptocurrency have lost since the peak in November 2021.

At its height, the market value of all cryptocurrencies was estimated to be US$3 trillion. A year later that value is sitting at US$830b, a loss in value of 73%.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried speaks during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing in December 2021.

To put that in context, in the 1929 Great Depression, widely called the worst economic downturn in the history of the industrialised world, the US stock market dropped 89.2% from peak to trough.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, reached the dizzying heights of NZ$91,000 for 1 bitcoin in November 2021.

By early November that has sunk to $35,000. Following the collapse of FTX, bitcoin is now trading at $26,000 per coin, a slump in value of 71%.

7% of New Zealanders would still invest in Cryptocurrency

Despite the market upheaval, 7% of New Zealand investors would still invest in crypto.

But this figure is less than half of the 13% who said they would invest in the asset last year, according to an investor survey from Sharesies.

Sharesies co-chief executive Leighton Roberts​ said the fall in confidence was largely because of the FTX scandal, that had been so large it had blown far outside the crypto community.

123RF In one year, cryptocurrencies over all have lost NZ$3.5t in value, but 7% of Kiwis investors say they would still invest in the volatile digital asset class.

“People have been paying attention to crypto’s behaviour in the markets, which has been on a steady downward trajectory for months. It hovered around that $20,000 mark for a while, but now with the FTX scandal it could certainly go below that,” Roberts​ said.

Sharesies investors had shown interest in crypto since the platform started. Last year when the price of cryptocurrency was at its peak, crypto investment was the number one request from Sharesies investors, Roberts​ said.

But the company declined, because it believed it would need to accompany crypto investment with a rigorous education programme around the volatile asset, he said.

Roberts was concerned the crypto crash would affect other types of investments.

“It is sad that many people have lost a lot of money that potentially they couldn’t afford to lose. But potentially more damaging is the path these people take in their financial life.

“While we know the difference between investing in crypto and shares are poles apart, other people may not realise it. That kind of thing makes me nervous,” Roberts​ said.

Three years, the time cryptocurrency adoption has been set back

Financial adviser and cryptocurrency expert Darcy Ungaro​ estimated the FTX scandal and the subsequent crash set the timeline for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency back a further three years.

Cryptocurrency, and the blockchain that allowed them to function, promised a world in which financial institutions could be decentralised, and money could be exchanged instantly and safely, he said.

But now trust in the asset had been greatly eroded, which would vastly curb investment and adoption of cryptocurrencies, he said.

Supplied Financial adviser and cryptocurrency expert Darcy Ungaro estimated the FTX scandal and the subsequent crash set the timeline for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency back a further three years.

“It will be three years, or maybe even longer before institutional players get back into investing in crypto. Because it is just not a good look when something like this goes down, and there is a lot of big money and big responsibility that goes down with it,” he said.

FTX courted investment from many large scale international investors, all of them have lost serious money in the company’s $32 billion collapse.

One in 10 Kiwis invest in cryptos

A recent Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey found 10% of investors held some form of crypto asset​, but the average size of holdings remained a mystery.

A separate FMA survey of online trading platform users conducted by Colmar-Brunton in June last year found crypto made up about 3.2% of the average investment portfolio.

The survey did not provide a dollar-amount this equated to, but Sharesies said the average portfolio on its platform was about $4000 of shares.