Invercargill streetscapes focus may switch to Wachner Place, new hotel connection

Hottlier Geoff Thomson is transforming the old Menzies Building on the corner of Esk and Levin Sts into a Distinction Hotel.

It’s been suggested the Invercargill City Council turn its city centre focus to better connecting the new Distinction Hotel development and Wachner Place with the rest of the CBD.

Stage one of the Invercargill City Council streetscapes project takes in Esk St and Don St. Work was initially expected to be completed before Christmas, but Esk St would now likely be finished in March and Don St in February.

The plan for stage two was to carry out work on Kelvin St and Esk St towards the council’s civic administration building.

However, the City Centre Governance Group chairman John Green told councillors on Tuesday the group felt there should be a refocus.

Supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of the planned transformation of the Menzies Building in Invercargill into a Distinction Hotel.

He said there was a feeling that stage two should take in the planned Distinction Hotel development and Wachner Place and connect it with the city centre.

Hotelier Geoff Thomson has bought the Menzies Building in lower Esk St and is transforming it into a 4.5 star Distinction Hotel.

He told the council earlier this year had hoped for a September 2023 opening but acknowledged at that time frame could be tight.

Green said it would be important to better connect the hotel to the rest of the CBD when it was operating.

He said addressing Wachner Place was a long-standing issue for the city.

“Imagine if you will, a visitor coming out of the Distinction Hotel onto the footpath and saying, ‘where am I going to go for breakfast? Where am I going to go shopping today’? How connected to the city are they? Opposed to just connected to cars and buses,” Green said.

Councillors praised the work Green’s team and staff had done with the stage one work in Esk St and Don St.

Most also spoke in favour of stage two.

However, there were concerns about costs. Stage two at the moment was set down for $14m.

Mayor Nobby Clark was wary about a potential large rates hike for ratepayers and wanted to do what they could to prevent that.

He campaigned on cutting $50m of expenditure, which included halting stage two of the streetscapes work.

Mana whenua representative Pania Coote said stage one should be celebrated and she was also a fan of stage two.

“But I’m also a fan of living within our means,” Coote said about the potential cost.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell said within the revised stage two idea there were different elements, which included Wachner Place, as well as Kelvin St.

Campbell suggested not looking at stage two as a single project but instead breaking it down further and stage it on what was most important first.

Campbell added the Distinction Hotel development had changed the shape of the streetscape work and supported a revised stage two project.

No decisions have yet been made as to what the council will do in regard to stage two.