Bus drivers and hospo and supermarket workers ready to lodge Fair Pay claims

Nelson supermarket worker Nerissa Harding says she signed up for a Fair Pay Agreement so her “future children” wouldn’t have to fight for fairness.

Unions say they have the signatures they need to initiate Fair Pay Agreements for hospitality workers, supermarket workers and bus drivers.

The three groups are set to be the first cabs off the rank when the Fair Pay Bill takes effect on Thursday, allowing unions to initiate collective bargaining on minimum pay and conditions that would apply to all employers in each industry.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said Thursday would be a “historic moment for working people”.

“Fair Pay Agreements represent a new beginning for working people and the restoration of their rights” and would help lift conditions for workers across entire industries, he said.

BusinessNZ announced earlier this month that it would consider stepping into the role of being the employers’ representative in such negotiations on a “case by case basis”.

Fair Pay Agreements are designed to establish minimum pay and conditions for workers in different industries but not necessarily to supplant individual pay negotiations or traditional collective bargaining between workers and individual employers.

Stuff/ JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Not all employers are opposed to Fair Pay Agreements.

At a minimum, they will need to set out minimum pay, overtime and penalty rates, leave entitlements, and access to training and development opportunities for the workers they cover.

The minimum entitlements that are related to pay will only be allowed to vary depending on where in the country people work and what their job and seniority level is.

Nerissa Harding, 25, a Countdown worker in Richmond, Nelson, is one of those who has signed up for a Fair Pay Agreement.

Harding noted Countdown had just agreed a collective agreement which was “amazing” and had taken her pay to $24 an hour.

But she said if she was living alone she would not be able to survive.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff says Fair Pay Agreements are a new beginning.

“I work 35 hours a week and almost 80% of my pay goes on rent.”

She hoped a Fair Pay Agreement could lead to higher pay but said she added her name to the demand for an industry-wide deal for her “future children”.

“I don’t want them to have fight for fairness,” she said.