Sunscreen company fined $280k for SPF claims that could not be backed up

Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has been fined $280,000 in the Auckland District Court, after it made unsubstantiated claims about the sun protection factor (SPF) of two sunscreen products.

In 2019 and 2020, Ego claimed two products, Ego Sunsense Ultra SPF 50+ and Ego Sunsense Sensitive Invisible SPF 50+, provided “very high” protection for consumers and were “SPF50+” in accordance with an Australian and New Zealand Standard for sunscreen products.

But Ego accepted that between February 2019 and June 2020 it did not have a reasonable basis to make the SPF claims on the products.

That was due to an accumulation of adverse SPF results from various labs (between 2017 and 2019), followed by fraud allegations in August 2019 about the testing facility it relied on.

Ego Pharmaceuticals is an Australian-owned skincare manufacturer, which supplied its products into the New Zealand market via a wholesale distributor.

In a judgement decision released by the Auckland District Court on November 25, Judge Nevin Dawson said: “The principle sentencing factor in this case must [be] that of deterrence.

“While none of the harm to persons using the product or commercial competitors can be accurately quantified, its existence needs to be acknowledged in the sentence imposed.”

It ruled the brand had breached the Fair Trading Act, which requires businesses to make sure they have a proper basis for the claims they make about their products when they make those claims. They must be able to back them up.

The Commerce Commission opened an investigation into Ego following Consumer NZ’s testing in 2019 and a subsequent complaint filed with the commission.

Commission chair Anna Rawlings said, as any new information about product testing became available to Ego, it should have recognised that it did not have a reasonable basis to make the performance claims it was making about some sunscreen products already on the market.

“Businesses have an obligation to ensure that representations can be substantiated, and this is an ongoing obligation,” she said.

“If new information comes to light which impacts on the claim being made, as it did in the Ego case, a business should reassess the implications of that evidence and revisit its product packaging and promotion if required.”

Rawlings said the case highlighted the importance of businesses having a proper basis for the claims they made about their products when they made them, and that they continued to do so.

The two Ego products had not been distributed in the New Zealand market since December 2019. Ego issued a withdrawal notice for the products in June 2020.

The commission said consumers with any concerns about their sunscreen products should contact the supplier or manufacturer in the first instance. If consumers felt a business had breached the Fair Trading Act, they could complain on the commission's website.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy it was great “to see the courts taking this behaviour so seriously”.

“New Zealanders must be able to shop with confidence and trust that any sunscreen they buy provides the protection stated on the label. The fine imposed on Ego sends a strong message.”

In September at new mandatory safety standard for sunscreen came into force. The new standard places obligations on businesses that import, manufacture and/or supply sunscreen products in this country.

Any sunscreen product manufactured or imported after March 8 this year needs to be compliant with the new standard. It allows sunscreen products that have been manufactured in, or imported into New Zealand before March 8 to be supplied up to September 8 next year.