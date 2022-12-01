'We made our children poorer': How a previous generation became rich and left their kids to foot the bill

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says previous generations ‘borrowed from the future’ while their children would now pay the price.

A child born in 2000, will earn on average $50,000 less over their lifetime than someone born 30 years earlier, new research shows.

Sense partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub​ said the average overall lifetime income of New Zealanders had been dropping since the 1980s, while the price of everything went up, leaving young people worse off.

“It is not just about their ability to get into homeownership, it is also that their ability to generate income and stability in life and retirement is diminishing,” he​ said.

Eaqub​ analysed the average lifetime earnings of people born in different generations, set at the value of the dollar in 2018.

On average, lifetime earnings had dropped severely, he said.

This was because in previous generations workers could earn more money as they progressed in their career. But modern career instability and globalisation meant pay rises were no longer secure, he said.

Underlying that was rising inequality within the economy, but also between the regions and cities for earning potential, he said.

Compounding the issue was the fact that previous generations “borrowed from the future”, enriching themselves while their children paid the price, Eaqubsaid.

“We promised ourselves things like universal super but never saved for it.

“We told ourselves that increasing house prices was a good thing and just let it happen without building enough houses. We chose to massively underinvest in social housing so that people that become poor become homeless.

“We made our children poorer,” Eaqub​ said.

Supplied Dr Zoë Port​​, management lecturer at Massey University and Healthy Work Group co-director, says reducing student debt is key to solving the generational wealth gap.

Dr Zoë Port​​, management lecturer at Massey University and Healthy Work Group co-director, said the data validated the lived experience of many young workers.

“We have been told we should stop spending money on avocado toast, that we are more extravagant than previous generations. We have denied that, and said it is genuinely not as easy now than it was for previous generations,” Port​ said.

The pain of younger generations was reflected in lower homeownership levels, which was caused by a combination of a lower average lifetime income and rising house costs, she said.

“It just seems to be a lot harder for younger generations to feel ‘settled’ at the same stages in life as previous generations may have,” Port​ said

Reducing student debt was a key way to reduce this generational inequality, she said.

“While previous generations had free tertiary education, we start our careers with massive student loans, which can impact our borrowing power in later life. It definitely puts us on the back foot.”

Council of Trade Unions policy director and economist Craig Renney​ said it was unhelpful to blame previous generations for the problems faced by the younger generation.

“Instead of trying to ascribe the problems to a politically diverse generation of people, we need to look at the financial system we have created which prioritised our short term needs, over our long term needs,” Renney​ said.

Supplied Council of Trade Unions policy director and economist Craig Renney

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission showed the country had a huge infrastructure gap. $110 billion of public infrastructure that should be there was not there, he said.

We also had a further $106b gap in infrastructure financing, money that was missing and would be needed for critical projects, he said.

“We have created this because we have prioritised trying to keep debt low, rather than taking care of our long term needs.

“It has created a huge liability that our younger generation are going to have to pay for.”

Rather than blame a whole generation, previous governments that “knew the cost of everything but the value of nothing” were to blame for the current situation, Renney said.

It was crucial that any solutions to generational gaps of wealth inequality did not leave any people behind.

“When we are fixing these huge backlogs in infrastructure we need to do it in a way that ensures a just transition, and we don’t just put it on the shoulders of the poor.

“If we tackle cost of living changes through tax cuts it will very likely benefit those on higher incomes, rather than those that have been hurt most by this.”