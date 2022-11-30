NZ Post advises of mail delays after electric buggies pulled from streets

Paxsters have been pulled from the street due to a fault.

NZ Post is warning there could be mail delays because it has had to pull its fleet of electric buggies from the street due to a fault.

Chief operating officer Brendon Main said an issue with the rear suspension of three of its paxster delivery vehicles had resulted in removal of the fleet.

An investigation into the issue is being carried out.

“It’s too early to tell exactly how long mail delays could be, but customers will be kept updated on the NZ Post website.”

Posites who use the paxsters would instead use bicycles, e-bikes or walk to deliver mail.

Main said the issue would not have an impact on courier items or rural delivery and each paxster would return to the streets once checked or repaired.

It was the second time the buggies had been pulled from service this year.

In April, a fleet audit identified a maintenance issue with some of the buggies, resulting in them all being checked individually and causing a two to three-day delievery delay in some parts of the country.