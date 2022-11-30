How to save hundreds of dollars a year at the petrol pump

How to save at the pump this summer.

Hitting the road for the summer holidays will come at a higher cost this year with petrol prices up about 50 cents per litre on this time last year.

But there are ways to stay ahead and ease the pain at the pump according to an industry expert.

In December 2021 the average price for 91 octane petrol was about $2.20 per litre. Today prices are sneaking back up to the $3 mark for 91, despite the Government’s temporary fuel tax relief continuing.

Oil price commentators also predict petrol prices will surpass $3 a litre for 91 early next year due to multiple geopolitical and domestic reasons, including the ongoing Ukraine and Russia conflict.

READ MORE:

* The Covid-19 summer driving bonus - stable fuel prices

* Christchurch petrol becomes NZ's cheapest as discounters trigger pump price war

* Loyalty schemes keep price-conscious Manawatū motorists loyal at the pump



AA Smartfuel co-founder, Ian Sutcliffe said many motorists were missing the opportunity to cut the cost of the weekly fill-up.

“We know the Government can only hold off returning the extra 25 cents a litre to the price of petrol for so long. But savings can be made at the pump just by thinking about how you buy your gas, if you’re a cardholder.”

Stuff Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announces new rules for petrol prices, storage and biofuels.

The AA Smartfuel programme works on the accumulation of fuel discounts each month. Cardholders shop with participating retailers and each time they receive a fuel discount it adds up on their card. When they fill up at either BP or Gas stations they swipe their card to receive the accumulated cents per litre fuel discount off the pump price.

Since AA Smartfuel’s was launched 11 years ago, more than $900 million of fuel discounts had been issued to motorists.

Savvy drivers have collected over $67m in fuel discounts in 2022 alone with thousands of cardholders saving 50c per litre or more off the pump price when redeeming their discount balance.

“Twice as many cardholders buy their petrol on Wednesdays as they do on other days of the week to capitalise on the 10c per litre discount rather than the 6c per litre on other days, so try to fill-up on Wednesdays,” Sutcliffe said.

‘Save’ or ‘use now’ was the simple question asked at the checkout when filling up at BP and Gas and giving the right answer delivers more savings.

Jericho Rock-Archer Petrol prices look likely to rise to $3 again in early next year.

Cardholders who ‘save’ were saving two thirds more on fuel than those who used the discount immediately, Sutcliffe said.

“The trick is to put $40 of fuel in the vehicle and then ‘save’ when asked. If you keep doing this and fill up on the 10c off per litre Wednesdays, your savings will rack-up very quickly,” he said.

And when you come to redeem your discounts, let your tank run low so that you can fill-up as close to 50 litres as possible to maximise your savings, he said.

Mobile’s Smiles Card is a similar fuel discount card, but it can only be used at Mobile petrol stations.

You can get this card for free as well, and it works in the same way as the AA Smart Fuel Card.

Z and Caltex petrol stations run a loyalty programme called Pumped for Flybuys and Airpoints members.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Z and Caltex petrol stations run a loyalty programme called ‘Pumped’ for Flybuys and Airpoints members.

When you fill up at any Z petrol station, you can scan either card at the pump to save 6c per litre of fuel, or motorists can choose to ‘stack’ their savings when they spend $40 or more, which increases the price of the discount by 6 cents each time a person fills up more than $40 visit for one month.

Wednesdays are ‘Super Pumped Days’ where you can get bigger savings.

Hundreds of thousands of motorists depend on their fuel savings to keep on top of the weekly budget.Sutcliffe said.

Diane Dunlop, a Levin pensioner who volunteers as a driver for the Cancer Society, said she gets “significant savings” by using her AA Smartfuel card.

Diane has been driving for the for seven charity and says the savings she makes with AA Smartfuel has helped her stay on the road for longer.

“I always fill the car up on a Wednesday to get the 10c off per litre and then my saved rewards on top really makes a big difference. I save hundreds of dollars every year,” she said.

Whakamaru dairy farmer, Ramon Westerbaan, said living rurally meant going anywhere entailed significant kilometres – even popping out to get a loaf of bread required a 20km return journey.

“Buying my gas on ‘10c off’ Wednesdays is a good start, but you can really double-down on savings if you split your purchases into $40 lots. So if I’m buying $120 worth of gas I will make three purchases of $40. I’m saving 30 cents a litre instead of just 10 cents,” Westerbaan said.

“All the savings add up, and it’s a great feeling when every two months I can put in 50 litres of gas for free.”