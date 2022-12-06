Wētā 'outgrew the power grid' during rendering of Avatar 2, producer says

Avatar: The Way of Water will debut in New Zealand cinemas on December 14.

Wētā FX "outgrew the power grid" supporting its data centre in Wellington as it prepared to render shots from the new Avatar: The Way of Water film, according to producer Jon Landau.

The second instalment of James Cameron's space epic is expected to be the next step-up in visual effects when it is released next week.

Producer Jon Landau said the studio had started by taking the frame rate up from 24 to 48 frames per second. “Right there doubles the render workload,” he said at a round table discussion at Amazon’s re:Invent event.

”Then there’s the complexity of the water and all those simulations, and what you saw in the trailer is really only a small slither of the massive task and challenge.”

READ MORE:

* Avatar producer puts $20m Florida mansion up for sale while he films in New Zealand

* Avatar producer praises Kiwi crew for their artistry, shares picture of James Cameron on set

* James Cameron reveals three Avatar 2 scenes to cast and crew



Supplied Discussions over the second Avatar film began in 2013.

Most of the scenes in the first Avatar movie involved only two characters, but the sequel had about a dozen individual characters.

“I think Wētā said they average 500 iterations on a given shot, all of those need to be rendered one after the other,” Landau said. “It wasn’t just their capacity – we outgrew the power grid.”

Because of the new tech being used to render the entirely digital world of Pandora, rendering each frame took up 8000 thread-hours – a measure of computing resources that was equivalent to 3000 virtual CPUs in a cloud data centre running for an hour.

The high computer demand was often due to the need to simulate water, which is among the hardest things to create digitally.

Also at the round table was executive VFX producer at Wētā FX, David Conley.

He said it got to the point Wētā outgrew its own data centre, and had to look for a large third-party provider, resulting in the company partnering with Amazon Web Services data centres.

“That has been a huge transition in the history of Wētā FX because we have one of the largest data centres to render all the movies we've been making over the last six years,” Conley said.

“We do about 10 to 15 (movies) a year, but Avatar Two has been the largest. They have pushed up to the edges of what compute can deliver.”

SUPPLIED The second instalment of James Cameron's space epic Avatar is expected to be the next step-up in visual effects, with each frame taking thousands of computer hours to render.

Conley said the company was exceeding the power available to the company in Miramar, Wellington.

“We couldn’t architecturally expand our data centre because that would require infrastructure that would go to the city council, and we all know what it’s like to go through local government.”

At times, Wētā had taken up the free processing capacity at up to three Australian data centres, Conley said.