Cafe owner shuts two days a week to offer staff 'work-life balance'

The surge in Covid cases across the ditch has been mirrored here.

Hamilton cafe and eatery owner Lisa Quarrie, co-owner of Hayes Common and Weave Eatery, says she’s having to “work smarter” to cope with staffing issues.

Her 35-person team covers two venues but is at least two people short.

Quarrie and her husband and business co-owner Brent have had to reduce both venues’ hours of trade to make sure the staff they do have are not overworked or fall ill.

Each business is open just five days and all staff have two days off in a row.

READ MORE:

* Spending lifts at cafes, restaurants as restrictions ease

* How the perfect wedding turned into a Covid nightmare

* Why hospo industry needs help: Cafe owner's 'high six-figure' Covid losses



“There’s lots of ways of attracting people and of course bigger businesses can throw around larger sums of money, but for us as much as we have reviewed all of our pay and wages for staff, we are also trying to be aware of what else we offer and promote that as more of a balanced approach,” Quarrie said.

Quarrie says hospitality has been typically seen as an industry with little work-life balance, so she was working hard to ensure the businesses offered that in its employment terms to attract and retain staff.

“We have seen a real benefit in terms of how our people feel at work and how they are coming into work.”

The businesses were in dire need of kitchen staff, and found it hard to get people in to do trials.

But new data from the Restaurant Association shows that things are looking up for the sector, despite the challenges many operators were facing.

Supplied Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association.

New Zealand’s hospitality industry turned over $13.38 billion in the year to September, surpassing pre-pandemic trading levels. About $6.6b was spent at cafes and restaurants last year – a record annual result for the sector. Compared to 2019, it was up 15% from $5.7b.

But the Restaurant Association warned staff shortages had reached crisis point and were now stunting growth as restaurants, bars and cafes moved to capitalise on increased demand.

The latest Restaurant Association hospitality report shows the fast food and takeaways sector is booming.

In the year it made $3.8b – up $517 million on the previous year. Pubs, taverns and bars also experienced a strong bounce back in sales at $1.7b, up $375m on the previous year, while clubs and catering services had been slower to recover.

Before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and hospitality faced mass disruption and closures, the industry turned over a combined $12b in 2019.

More than half of every dollar spent dining out is spent at a restaurant or café.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said spending in the sector had ramped up in the third quarter of the year once the Government moved to scrap the Covid-19 Protection Framework requiring mask use and social distancing in venues.

She said the increase in spending was good for the industry and came as New Zealanders came to understand what it meant to have to live with the risk of the virus.

“That dining hesitancy that we had seen previously largely started disappearing [in the third quarter] that was one of the big things we dealt with in 2021; the concern about going out that really impacted a lot of the sales we saw for our sector last year, so it is really good to see that change.”

Auckland, Wellington, Canterbury and Waikato clocked more than $1b each in sales last year, with the biggest increase in sales recorded in the Queenstown-Lakes region, up 13%.

That was followed by a 9.7% increase in Taranaki.Kaikōura and Southland experienced a decrease in hospitality sales in the year, down 9.4% and 1.7%.

Overall, Bidois said the hospitality industry was on the road to recovery, but short access to skilled labour had forced many businesses to continue to operate reduced hours of trade.

“If we see another solid 12 months of trading we will certainly be on the way to saying we have recovered,” said Bidois.

“There is definitely more optimism within the sector and revenues are tracking well, but the single biggest issue is access to skilled labour.

Supplied/Stuff Lisa and Brent Quarrie, owners of hospitality group Common Collective.

“Unfortunately, staffing levels are at crisis point with many of our businesses unable to access the labour they need and that ultimately impacts our ability as an industry to clawback some of that lost revenue from previous years. We need the right staffing levels to be able to maximise on the opportunities that are there at the moment.”

Max Bremner, owner of Fat Eddie's and Original Sin on The Terrace in Christchurch, said business had been "pretty damn good" for the past four to five months.

"Certainly figures in excess of pre-Covid," he said.

The opening of the Te Pae convention centre and the return of cruise ships were both positive, he said.

Bremner said the under-30s market was not as affected by the "doom and gloom" and were continuing to go out and enjoy themselves.

Many of them rented homes and interest rates had not caught up with them, he said.Bremner said finding staff was difficult, but he was lucky to hold on to most of his.

"We haven't lost too many," he said.

While the near future looked dismal with a recession on the cards, Bremner thought he would not be affected too much.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Oxford Tce in Christchurch was buzzing on Sunday.

"I'm very positive in Christchurch," he said. "I think now we've turned a corner, there's good things happening."

Meanwhile, Quarrie said her hospitality group aimed to become an accredited employer so it could recruit staff from overseas.

She said 90% of job applications she received were from people based overseas.

“That is going to have to be how we make things work because the labour market isn't going to change in a hurry – there will be people coming in, sure, but it will take some time, and Hamilton is generally not the most desirable first place destination for people coming into the country.”