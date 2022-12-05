The first female space station commander is going back into space at 62

Peggy Whitson was the first woman to command the International Space Station. At 62, she is planning to return to space in May. Stuff caught up with her at the AWS re:Invent conference to find out when she thought humans would get to Mars, and whether she had any concerns over the growth of the private, commercial space industry.

Petty Whitson has stepped out of the sealed, pressures safety of the ISS more times than any other woman, completing 10 spacewalks in her career.

That’s the third most done by anyone, and during her time on the ISS, she commanded it twice, in 2008 and 2015.

At 62, she intends to board a rocket and fly into space again, but this time on a private spacecraft.

There were concerns from the space industry when Elon Musk first broke the barrier for private rocket builders, but Whitson said you could find potential threats in anything, and she believed the proliferation of private operators was a good thing.

“We are in a place now where commercial aviation was back in the 50s and 60s, there’s going to be so many technology benefits that are going to come back to Earth that will also allow us to explore more and to go even further distances,” she said.

“The more we get people up and see this perspective the more we will realise we are all in this together, I consider it spaceship Earth. We’ve got to all take care of spaceship Earth.”

Stuff Astronaut Peggy Whitson and Clint Crosier, the head of AWS’s aerospace and satellite division, at re:Invent 2022.

She believed humans would get to Mars by 2035, and said it was a 50/50 bet on whether it would be on a public or private aircraft.

“Right now I don't know if we could get there and back, so I see it as a kind of one-way thing,” she says.

She would not be going until it was a round trip.

Closer to Earth, Whitson believed things had to change, with so many satellites and so much space junk now in low Earth orbit that if it continued, launches would become difficult.

“I also see it as a new venue for technologies to develop either refuel or refurbish or de-orbit satellite, or collect them and reuse the metals and ores in them.”

Dr Duncan Steel, Xerra Earth Observation Institute Each group of satellites begins as a chain, and then spreads out to form a complete orbit, with thousands of satellites enveloping the Earth.

One of Whitson’s tensest moments in space was during a reorganisation of the modules which make up the ISS, during the deployment of a solar array.

“It tore, and the full arrays are 115 feet long.”

The array was on the end of a truss the length of a football field, and those aboard had no way of getting to it, or any means of repairing it.

“A young engineer on the ground said, ‘how about we make cufflinks?’”

“We had to use the shuttle inspection arm, which was not supposed to be used that way, and attached it to the Station Canadarm – the big arm – and get it to reach out as far as possible.”

The team also had to attach the crew’s tallest member, who had the call sign Too Tall, who threaded the cufflinks through the holes in the array, and stitched the tear.

“It’s a paper-thin piece of array, and so we couldn’t put it back in the box, we had to either get it out or jettison it, which would have been disastrous for the station.”

This experience was part of why she believed the growth of commercial private operations was a good thing.

“By doing something difficult, by going into space, the technologies have to advance, you’re forced to find new and innovative solutions to the next problem because once you get there you get more problems.

“The more you have to stay, the more you have to solve.

“Those technologies are forced by being there, and they’re used back here on Earth.”

Tony Gutierrez/AP Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket sits on the landing pad

Clint Crosier​, the head of AWS’s aerospace and satellite division, said NASA had performed orbital exercises for 20 years, and were ready to push on to the next hard thing.

“They recognise the commercial technology has grown and improved to such a point that commercial technology rivals that of NASA in many of those areas that have been executed.

“NASA can save so much money by putting commercial companies to work developing their own technologies.”

He predicts big things for space in the near future, with both Axiom and Blue Original (Amazon’s space company) planning their own stations.

“We are going to have enough capability in low-Earth orbit where we can start manifesting missions outside those stations where we can go out and do debris clean-up.”

“We are going to do satellite servicing from space, we are going to do asteroid mining, we are going to do entertainment, space exploration,” Crosier said.

He said all of these would need cloud-based technology to advance.

Supplied Axiom Space hopes to build the first private space station in low Earth orbit.

Satellite makes its own decisions

AWS announced during its conference that it had used machine learning – a form of basic artificial intelligence – on a satellite for the first time.

The satellite ran its own decision-making processes to decide which of the pictures it had captured were worth sending to scientists on the ground for further analysis.

This was a crucial step for reducing lag time, as initial processing was performed aboard the satellite, rather than on the ground, greatly reducing the amount of data needing to be beamed down to Earth.

Max Peterson, AWS vice president of worldwide public sector, said these abilities would start to address some of the issues with operating in space, including high latency and limited-bandwidth.

Blue Origin/AP There are now multiple private companies NASA is paying to step in to deliver payloads and astronauts to orbit.

This reduction in latency could become crucial to many space-based tasks.

Crosier said Amazon was already working with companies that could identify the start of a fire within three minutes of ignition, increasing the likelihood it could be controlled.

“We are working with companies that use data to monitor endangered whales of the coasts of California and warn shippers when whales are migrating into shipping lanes.”