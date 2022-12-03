Nelson Airport revenue takes flight, Port Nelson net profit down on budget

Flick, the new Nelson Airport Rescue Fire Service truck, in action mode at its blessing.

Nelson Airport's revenue has rebounded to pre-Covid levels as people make the most of the opportunity to fly out and visit friends and family.

Chief executive Mark Thompson said passenger numbers had returned strongly, which in turn drove up revenue.

In the first four months of the 2022-23 financial year, operating revenue was at $5.2 million – 15% above the budget of $4.5m. Passenger numbers reached 289,000 – up 38,000 from the forecast total of 251,000.

That rising trend in passengers and revenue had been maintained through November, Thompson said.

READ MORE:

* Port Nelson's profits 'ahead of expectations' despite challenging year

* Iced holding company given last-minute resuscitation

* Old hangar to be removed at Nelson Airport



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Passengers have returned to Nelson Airport after Covid-19 measures kept many away.

“It’s the pent-up passion of people, after two years of lockdowns, to see friends and family,” he said. “We’re loving it, but the trick is: How long is it going to last?”

With rising costs and talk of a recession, the airport company intended to “bank these gains” in case the trend did not continue.

Such unexpected financial gains have not been the situation for Port Nelson where its revenue of $20.2m for the first quarter​ of the 2022-23 financial year was 5% down on budget. The company’s net profit after tax of $1.7m was $1m lower than budget for the quarter and its forecast net profit after tax for the year has been reduced by $0.2m to $7.6m.

Cargo volumes at the port were down 8% against budget for the quarter while container throughput was 13% lower than budgeted.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Port Nelson is a strategic asset, owned 50:50 by Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council.

Port Nelson chief executive Hugh Morrison said the key reason for cargo volumes being lower than expected was due to log volumes being down.

Logs, many of which were sent to China, generally accounted for about one-third of the cargo volumes at the port. If the log volumes were down, “it does have a significant impact on the rest of the business”, Morrison said.

However, while the container throughput for the first quarter – of 26,000 twenty-foot equivalent units – was down 13% against budget, it was recovering with strength in the wine sector and a strong apple season tipped.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Logs account for about one-third of the cargo volumes at Port Nelson.

Other factors such as volatile shipping patterns, labour shortages at some larger ports and inflationary pressures also played a part in the uncertainty.

Port Nelson and Nelson Airport are owned 50:50 by Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council. A holding company for the strategic assets is in the process of being established.

News of the financial ups and downs of the airport and port comes the same week the airport's new $1.4m Rosenbauer Panther fire truck was blessed by iwi and formally welcomed by representatives of Nelson Airport, Rosenbauer Australia, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and airport operators.

Named “Flick” following a public competition, Thompson said the new truck would provide state-of-the-art specialist airport firefighting capability, as well as greater protection for the firefighters. Flick could deliver foam and water within seconds of arrival at an incident, features not standard for other emergency firefighting vehicles.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Nelson Airport Fire Rescue Service truck, left sprays a welcome arch, for Flick the new Nelson Airport Rescue Fire Service vehicle during a demonstration and blessing at the airport.

“Our airport firefighters are an essential component of ensuring safe operations for every operator and traveller using Nelson Airport, and they can respond within minutes in the event of any incident requiring emergency support,” he said. “On a day-to-day basis, they carry out a wide range of airfield support duties that ensure a safe and secure airport operating environment.”

Nelson Airport was also working with the fire service on making Flick available for regional emergency responses, without compromising the safety of airport operations.

“Flick will be able to provide valuable additional capability to FENZ firefighting operations throughout Nelson-Tasman,” Thompson said.