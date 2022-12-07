Entrepreneur rolls dice on career to set up new board gaming venture

New game cafe and bar Meepleopolis, on Christchurch’s Lichfield St, aims to create a community for everyone from budding players to die-hard gamers. From left: Logan Lynk, Jeremy Tocker, Eddie Heinz-Roder and Shylo Robinson.

Snacks over Scrabble, cab sav through Catan or desserts during Dungeons and Dragons – a new cafe and bar in Christchurch is turning up trumps for board gaming fans in the city.

Meepleopolis opened its doors on Lichfield St last month, its name combining “meeple”, a small figure used in certain board games, and “polis”, meaning city.

“The ‘opolis’ was added as we want to be the capital for all things game related,” owner and gamer Dean Holden said.

“We also have a lot of meeples in our space.”

READ MORE:

* How free e-sports has become a billion dollar industry

* Nelson couple roll the dice on quirky board game eatery

* Auckland 'board game bar' opens for millennial players



The venue, which seats about 100 people, has more than 200 games on offer, from the traditional to the newly discovered.

But Holden said he wanted to go “beyond a typical board game cafe and bar”.

Not only is Meepleopolis also a game retailer, other plans for the venue are as long as a trip around a Monopoly board, with budding players, families, and serious gamers all in mind.

They include quiz nights, monthly showcases of a selected game, a regular education programme from next year to teach children game mechanics and the social interactions involved, hosting competitions and tournaments and allowing the space to be used by game developers.

Meepleopolis was about “growing community” and inclusivity, Holden said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Meepleopolis owner Dean Holden had enough of the corporate life, boosting other people’s businesses, so he focused on one of his passions instead – games.

“It’s really about creating a space for community, a place where people can come; and through the media of boardgames, we can connect people.”

And he was hoping to change the stigma around gaming cafes.

“People don’t think it’s cool, or maybe they’re just uncomfortable with playing a board game, which is 90% of the issue.”

It comes after the success of Dice And Slice, Christchurch’s first board game bar, which opened two years ago.

Holden said he had been into games for a long time, with the idea “kicking around” in his head for decades – and, as with many other people, the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a change in career.

Over the last 20-odd years Holden has worked around the world with big companies including Nike, but after spending the last seven years at Apple, he said he had lost his “sense of fulfilment”.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Southland Business Chamber project and engagement manager Joanne O'Connor is rapidly running out - of the 4000 games 3280 have already been pre-sold in advance of the official launch at Saturday's Invercargill Santa Parade

“I invested enough of my energy building other people’s businesses and decided I wanted to focus on something I really wanted to do.”

When he returned to Christchurch he reconnected with old social groups who were “very much in the gaming community”, and realised there was a “huge need” for a new gaming destination, he said.

Meepleopolis’ environment is warm, colourful, and comfortable, Holden said, ensuring it is “themed in the right way so that it doesn’t alienate anybody”.

His two daughters, both under 10, have been helpful “creative directors” along the way, including being taste-testers of the menu.

The drool-worthy menu has the perfect food for a gaming session, including hot dogs, nachos, loaded fries, satay chicken, salads, desserts and a variety of food that caters for different dietary requirements.

There are six purpose-built gaming tables, but if that isn’t your thing, there is also a space for a drink.

“Eat, play, love”, Holden said – people could do “any of those, or all three” at Meepleopolis.