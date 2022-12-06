Here's what you need to know about Christmas supermarket shopping this year

Here are the most popular foods expected to be at Christmas lunch and dinner this year.

Good news for supermarket shoppers: Despite another year of supply chain issues, coupled with high food costs and a wet spring for most, the supermarkets aren’t expecting any items to be in short supply this Christmas.

Foodstuffs, which operates New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square, said that based on last year, this Thursday is likely to be the day when most people begin planning their Christmas Day menus, while the 15th was when shopping for food would properly begin.

A few companies have left the New Zealand market over the course of the year due to Covid-19, such as baking company Ernest Adams. That could have a knock-on effect for some ready-made dessert products, although there were plenty of other options and extra supplies coming from across the ditch, a Foodstuffs spokesperson said.

A Countdown spokesperson said it had been working with its farmers, growers and producers for months to get ready for the holiday season, and was not expecting any major disruptions.

So what will be popular at the Christmas lunch table this year? Countdown expects more plant-based options, tonnes of strawberries and a glass of prosecco.

Countdown had compiled a list of the top foods they were likely to sell this Christmas, which included plant-based protein options, sales of which are up 30% on this time last year – although ham, chicken and turkey were still the favourite.

“It also looks like there’ll be plenty of prawns on the barbecue during holiday celebrations this year, with prawn sales increasing by around 10% as the weather starts to heat up.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about grocery prices and how they will change their Christmas meal plans. Video first published November 12 2022.

Raspberries and pineapples are the pick of the bunch this year, and strawberries are ever-popular, she said.

“Nearly five tonnes of raspberries, 150 tonnes of fresh whole pineapple, and a whopping 210 tonnes of strawberries were sold in Countdown stores in November.”

At New World and Pak’n Save, a Foodstuffs spokesperson said berries, tomatoes, avocados, and cucumbers all featured in the top 10 most-sold produce items last Christmas across the North and South Island.

While cherries have been slow to hit shelves this year, there should be a strong supply in the coming weeks.

For vegetables, onions were the hardest to come by in the lead-up to Christmas. Unusually wet weather over the last couple of weeks and the transition to a new season of onions meant the product was in short supply, but should return to normal in the coming weeks.

When it comes to sparkling wines, prosecco sales were “popping off”, with the demand for the drink “accelerating” over the last year – although champagne was still expected to feature in trolleys in the weeks before Christmas, a Countdown spokesperson said.

Getty Images A glass of prosecco or champagne will probably be at the table, while non-alcoholic drinks are also popular.

Low and no-alcohol options also continued to be a popular choice.

Chris Day, Foodstuffs head of customer insights and intelligence, said last year was the first time salad bags were the most popular produce item across the North Island, with more 2.3 million units sold in the six-week run-up to Christmas, which was up 16% from the year before.

To go with the salad this Christmas, two out of three Foodstuffs customers were planning to buy ham for their main protein – followed by chicken, lamb and fish with turkey trailing behind as the fifth choice.

“While for some traditionalists, turkey may seem the only option, it’s not really a Kiwi staple. In fact, last year we sold 37,500 turkeys across both islands,” he said. “That means only about 1% of Aotearoa was eating turkey come Christmas Day.”

Last year’s big seller was a classic leg of lamb, of which Foodstuffs sold more than half-a-million across the nation. Averaging about 1.5kg each, that's over 800 tonnes of lamb.

For dessert, pavlovas were still pipped to be the favourite with 15,000 ready-made pavlovas sold last year, while fresh cream sales spiking in the week before the big day.

Last year, Kiwis whipped themselves into a frenzy with a 700% increase in sales of fresh cream across the North and South Islands.