Pet rabbits lead to allegations of assault and unlawful entry between a landlord and tenant

A Dargaville tenant alleged that her landlord broke into her home and struck her in the face while checking her home for pet rabbits.

The landlord, Heritage Painters and Decorators Limited represented by a Mr Brunton and Ms Rowland​ denied striking the tenant but acknowledged they entered the home to check for rabbits.

The landlords lived next door to tenants Jan and Ruth Olivier​, who kept rabbits as pets outside.

Rowland​ suspected that the Oliviers were allowing the rabbits inside the home, and this had caused escalating tensions, particularly between Rowland​ and Ruth Olivier​.

On March 28, Rowland​ went to the property with the intention of confirming there were rabbits inside the house.

Ruth Olivier​ was home alone, and on a phone call when she saw Rowland​ approaching. The parties have different recollections of what happened next.

Olivier​ said she continued her phone call, and an aggravated Rowland entered the house and yelled at her that she was going to evict her.

Olivier alleged Rowland​ then struck her​ several times in the face.

Unsplash An issue involving pet rabbits has been at the centre of an ugly dispute between a Dargaville landlord and tenant, involving allegations of assault and thousands of dollars of costs.

Rowland​ allegedly left the property for her own home, where she was followed by Olivier and more shouting ensued.

But Rowland denied this happened and said she entered the conservatory of Olivier’s home only, not the house proper.

She was angry and upset about the rabbits, and she told Olivier that she was going to end the tenancy.

Olivier​ then followed her back to Rowland’s home and pushed her, before Rowland and Brunton ‘escorted’ Olivier off the property, Rowland said.

After the incident, Rowland went to Jan Olivier’s place of work and told him the tenancy would be terminated.

Tribunal adjudicator Nicholas Blake​ said the evidence clearly showed Rowland had unlawfully entered the premises and interfered with the “tenant’s reasonable peace, comfort and privacy”.

The landlord breached the Residential Tenancies Act when Rowland​ went onto the property to look into the windows in an attempt to “catch” the tenants with rabbits inside the house, Blake​ said.

Rowland also breached the act when she confronted Ruth Olivier, shouted at her, and told her that her tenancy would be terminated, and went to her husband’s place of work to do the same, he said.

Kathryn George/Stuff Tribunal adjudicator Nicholas Blake says “landlords cannot take matters into their own hands”.

Rowland’s actions were clearly intentional and very distressing for the tenant, he said.

“There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring that landlords follow a proper and legal process to identify whether a tenant has committed a breach of the tenancy agreement, and to hold the tenant accountable for the breach. Landlords cannot take matters into their own hands,” Blake said.

For this incident Heritage Painters and Decorators was ordered to pay the Olivier $600 for the unlawful entry, and $750 for the breach of quiet enjoyment.

Following the incident police interviewed several neighbours, but did not lay charges against Rowland.

Olivier provided photographs to the tribunal, taken on the day of the incident which showed bruising to her face. She also provided a doctor’s report confirming the injuries.

But Rowland provided the tribunal with a statement from her physiotherapist that stated her right hand was injured, and she suffered from “whole body weakness” and “balance issues” which she said disproved the alleged assault.

Blake found that it was not proven that Rowland assaulted Olivier.

Two days after the incident, the landlord issued a 90-day notice to terminate the tenancy.

Blake said it was “no coincidence” that the termination notice was issued so soon after the incident and the notice was an “unlawful” retaliation against the Oliviers over the disagreement about rabbits.

Heritage Painters and Decorators was ordered to pay $4500 compensation to the Oliviers for the unlawful termination notice.

Heritage Painters and Decorators counter-claimed compensation for damage to the house, including staining and damage to the curtains that Rowland attributed to “rabbit damage”.

Rowland was also awarded $4320 to replace carpet which had been stained by “rabbit urine and faeces” and $2185 to repair and repaint walls damaged by rabbits.

Overall the Oliviers’ claim totalled $7050, but Heritage Painters and Decorators was awarded $11,703.

The bond was given to Heritage Painters and Decorators and the Oliviers were instructed to pay a further $3303 to Heritage Painters and Decorators.