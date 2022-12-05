Could raising KiwiSaver contributions be a better way of subduing inflation?

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr fronts up to MPs in wake of hawkish monetary statement.

Tom Pullar-Strecker is a senior business journalist at Stuff.

ANALYSIS: The Reserve Bank expects to raise the official cash rate to 5.5% to tame inflation next year, which has already sent some mortgage rates shooting up to almost 8%.

The bank’s goal is to curb spending, but it admits raising interest rates to achieve that is a “blunt tool”.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby has suggested more-deeply indebted home-owners could stave off disaster by talking to their bank and perhaps taking a mortgage “holiday” or switching to an interest-only mortgage.

READ MORE:

* Yeah, nah from Reserve Bank on changing the way it makes OCR decisions

* Kiwibank and ASB lift floating home loan rates in the wake of OCR hike

* Crown accounts show relative calm before the 'global economic storm'



But it seems inevitable that with unemployment also set to rise, some will face financial ruin and the loss of their homes.

Unsurprisingly, a growing number of economic commentators have been asking if there is a better way.

Other options to curb spending could include raising taxes and cutting government spending.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Varying KiwiSaver contributions to impact monetary settings was an idea discussed by Labour in 2014.

But the alternative option that has been explored in most detail to date to suck demand out of the economy is temporarily raising employees’ KiwiSaver contributions from their current minimum of 3% of people’s pay.

Revenue Minister David Parker proposed that in 2014 when he was Labour’s finance spokesperson and the country was facing what was actually a more gradual rise in interest rates.

Parker said interest rates were “a runaway train” and that Labour, then in opposition, would “give the Reserve Bank another mechanism, which is a variable savings rate through KiwiSaver”.

“The Reserve Bank will be able to keep its inflation anchor but instead of that money being lost to you in higher interest rates it will go into your savings,” he said.

He estimated a “one cent in the dollar” hike in KiwiSaver contributions would have about the same effect as a 0.5% rise in interest rates.

But Labour didn’t win that year’s election, and the plan was shelved.

While raising taxes, hiking interest rates and forcing more saving would all be ways of reducing demand and bringing down inflation, the particular appeal of variable KiwiSaver contributions is that it is a tool than can be applied with a bit more flexibility.

The Reserve Bank doesn’t need everyone to stop spending and it doesn’t need to tip anyone over the financial cliff.

As Hawkesby has said, it just needs “aggregate spending to come down”.

So it would be possible for example to increase the minimum rate of KiwiSaver contributions while still allowing those who fell into severe financial hardship because of that to dip into their accounts.

It is not so easy to apply such mercy individually in tax demands or mortgage payments.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he is “aware of the concept” of varying KiwiSaver contributions to achieve the goals that might otherwise be met by monetary policy.

But he says no work is currently being undertaken on it.

So what’s the problem?

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby gives a taste of what to expect next year.

Pressed on the topic, Hawkesby says tinkering with KiwiSaver would be “a slippery slope”.

“The more you start shifting it into a cyclical tool, the more that you invite more changes and tweaks.”

His concern appears to be that it could be difficult to later adjust contributions back to the level needed to achieve the originally-desired level of savings.

Westpac chief economist Mike Jones points out that with the OCR currently “negative” in real terms, below the inflation rate, this might not be the time to bother looking too hard for alternatives to rate rises, and that if there is no pain, there is no gain.

“Once inflation gets hold, is there a way to stop it without imposing any pain on anyone? The answer is ‘no’.”

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen believes that using variable KiwiSaver contributions as a monetary lever is a political non-starter anyway, as Robertson’s dismissal would indeed seem to suggest.

“As much as it might be a viable policy from an inflationary point of view, you go and tell people who are struggling with inflation that the KiwiSaver contributions that they can't touch need to go up and that their take-home pay is effectively going down.

“I'm seeing that as a political roadblock immediately.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he is aware of the KiwiSaver option but it is not being progressed.

But “never say never”, perhaps.

It took the Covid pandemic to persuade the Reserve Bank to experiment with “alternative monetary tools” such as quantitative easing, as an alternative to further reducing interest rates.

Perhaps an economic crisis of a similar scale the other end of the spectrum might also make experimenting with alternative tools to curb rises in interest rates also seem appealing.

Surprisingly strong jobs and wages data published in the United States on Saturday, New Zealand time, is a reminder that the current bad news on the OCR here could still get worse.

In the absence of a calamity, there is still precedent for governments playing with the levers that impact savings rates to achieve broader economic goals, if not explicitly monetary ones.

National’s decision to suspect NZ Super contributions in 2009 in the wake of the GFC would seem to be a case in point.

The Government’s current policy of leaving tax thresholds unadjusted for inflation is arguably another example of it already taking an active stance lightening the workload that might otherwise need to be achieved through the OCR, even if that wasn’t the original goal.