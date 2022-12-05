The weird and wonderful reasons products have been recalled

The berries are being removed from New World, Pak ‘N Save and Four Square stores nationwide after 12 community cases of the virus.

If you got a buzz while drinking Daily Organics kombucha you now know why.

The brand’s three kombucha flavours have been recalled after testing found they had alcohol levels ranging from 2.9% to 3.29%, making a 200ml bottle the equivalent of half a standard drink.

But it’s not the first time a product has been recalled for an odd reason.

Here are some of the stranger product recalls.

Anchor milk’s ‘unpleasant’ taste

In 2017, Fonterra was forced to recall its Anchor blue top milk as a precaution after consumers reported it having a “funny taste”.

But after bottle were removed from the shop floor, it was found the milk tasted a little weird because the cows had, in fact, changed their diet.

Julian Stratenschulte/AP A change in diet for some cows caused Anchor milk to be recalled due to an ‘unpleasant taste’ in 2017.

Brassicas - a vegetable plant family that includes turnips and swedes - were fed to the cows and when they ate too much, it affected the taste of their milk.

There was no risk to product safety or consumer health due to their overindulgence.

Smiggle bouncy ball a potential fire hazard

Admit it – we’ve all sat there shining a magnify glass at the sun and waiting for it to burn a whole in a piece of paper.

But if you can’t be bothered waiting around, a Smiggle bouncy ball would have done the trick for you in 2016.

Supplied Daily Organics kombucha has been recalled after it was found to have higher than permitted alcohol levels.

The kids’ stationery store recalled its Whirlpool Superball from shelves after it was discovered magnified light passing through the colourful ball might heat surfaces and create a potential fire hazard.

Customers were urged to not leave the ball in direct sunlight.

Cars with spider issues

There have been a couple of car recalls due to issues with the eight-legged creatures.

In 2011, Mazda recalled about 52,000 Mazda6 sedans in the United States after yellow sac spiders built nests in the evaporative canister vent line which is part of its fuel system.

Supplied Mazda had to recall cars thanks to an issue with spiders.

The vent line runs from a canister that cleans air coming out of the fuel tank, and a blockage of the line can prevent air from getting into the tank, resulting in negative air pressure inside the tank, which can lead to a crack in the tank and possibility of a fire.

Three years later, Mazda had to recall 42,000 Mazda 6 models built between 2010 and 2012 for the same reason.

In 2013, Toyota had to recall more than 800,000 cars thanks to, you guessed it, spiders.

The arachnids had been weaving webs inside the cars' condensers, which had the power to trigger air bag warnings.

Samsung’s exploding phone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled worldwide following reports of the phone exploding or catching fire.

The company conducted a thorough investigation, after concerns were raised from 35 customers, and found an issue with the battery cell.

And while there were no cases of exploding phones in New Zealand, Samsung replaced all the phones with new ones.

‘Too cool to do drugs’ pencils with the opposite message

It’s Monday, and we need a laugh, which is why the “too cool to do drugs” 1998 pencil debacle is being included.

America’s bureau for at-risk youth released pencils with the words ‘too cool to do drugs’ down the side.

Supplied ‘Too cool to do drugs’ pencils were recalled in 1998 after the sharpened down pencil then read 'do drugs'.

However, when sharpened down, the pencils ended up reading ‘cool to do drugs’ and then ‘do drugs’.

A new batch of pencils was made with the same message, but was written in the opposite direction so once sharpened they read ‘too cool to do’ and ‘too cool’.