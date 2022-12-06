Commerce Commission to investigate Fletcher Building over Gib 'discounts'

Commerce Commission chairperson John Small says the watchdog has recommended nine steps to improve competition in the building supplies market.

It had also opened an investigation into “volume-based discounts” offered by Fletcher Building’s Winstone Wallboards subsidiary, he said.

The commission said it would “discourage” the use of volume-based discounts offered by major building products suppliers that it found could make it harder for new suppliers to get a foot in the door in the supply chain.

Small said discounts offered by suppliers could be benign, but in the case of the building supplies industry they were hindering competition.

READ MORE:

* GIB and the competitive problems of plasterboard

* House-building costs are more than three times what they could be, ComCom told

* Windows in, plumbing out - ComCom homes in on building materials concerns

* Government announces Commerce Commission probe into residential building supplies



The investigation into Winstone Wallboards had been opened a week ago, he said.

Winstone’s Gib is the dominant product in the plasterboard market.

Fletcher Building said in a statement that it was surprised by the commission’s investigation, which it said would be the third by the watchdog into the same topic after two earlier investigations concluded “there was no issue”.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Competition in the building supplies market has long been a concern of the Government.

Such discounts were “very common, not just across the building supplies industry but in other parts of the economy as well”, it said.

However, Fletcher said it had decided to discontinue the use of that type of rebate and would move to a “tailored, flat-pricing model based on volume”, given the commission’s preference.

Small said he “really liked the sound” of the change but could not say whether it might be sufficient to persuade the commission to discontinue its investigation.

”We will have to talk to them about exactly what that means,” he said.

Releasing the commission’s market study into the building supplies industry on Tuesday, Small said it could not ignore the fact changes were needed in the industry.

In line with recommendations in a draft report in August, it has recommended establishing a national database to share information about building products, and making the promotion of competition an objective in building industry regulations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Former Commerce Commission chairperson Anna Rawlings discusses its draft study into building supplies (video first published in August).

The other measures suggested by the commission are also mostly designed to make it easier to get a wider variety of products on the market and accepted by customers.

Small said there was a “self-reinforcing cycle” in the market that mitigated against competition and that the commission wanted to break.

“Whilst there are some general recommendations, there are also some very specific ones that I think make a difference.”

Commerce Minister David Clark welcomed the commission’s report and said it would respond to the recommendations in March.

Building and Construction Minister Megan Woods said building supplies made up a sizeable chunk of the cost of new residential housing and the Government already had building sector reforms underway, including a review of the building consent system.

“Recommendations in the report align with moves we made to help resolve the national plasterboard shortage. But we know there is still more to be done to ensure consumers get a better deal and builders have the materials they need to do their jobs,” she said.

Winstone’s announcement on the day of the release of commission’s market study was a sign of how effective those studies could be, she said.

National Party building and construction spokesperson Andrew Bayly said it supported the recommendations made by the commission, including one that would make it easier for iwi to consent houses on iwi land.

The Government announced the market study in November last year, with the aim of investigating competition in the sector, and whether New Zealanders were paying too much for supplies.

The study fulfils a Labour Party election promise made in the lead up to the 2020 election, and follows similar studies into petrol prices and supermarkets.

It was launched amid concerns about a lack of competition in the building sector, and that New Zealanders were paying above the odds for building materials.

The Government has long been suspicious that materials were overpriced and that too few players dominated the market, with Woods noting that building products could cost up to four times more than they did in other markets.

Fletcher Building shares were trading down 3 cents at $5 during late morning trading on the NZX, in line with a drop in the NZX top 50, which was also down 0.6%.