The Kiwi coffee cups that have beaten the Italians at their own game

You might think one cafe coffee cup is much like another. As long as it provides a caffeine hit when required, it serves its purpose.

But one New Zealand business has proved that wrong and its coffee cups have become the go-to for thousands of cafes around the world.

The founders of Wellington cafe institution Cafe L'affare, Jeff Kennedy and Bridget Dunn, had been importing cups from Italy when they decided that they could do better.

They redesigned the classic Italian-style espresso cup 10 years ago and made it more functional. Their Acme Cupco cups quickly became a hit with cafes and baristas.

Today, about 5 million Acme cups are circulating through the dishwashers of cafes worldwide. About a million are in use in New Zealand – accounting for about 30% of its business.

Their design has a bigger finger hole – while Italians used to “pinch the handle” of espresso cups, New Zealanders not so much – and the inside of the cup is rounded to help with latte art.

Steph Noble, general manager of Ozone Coffee Roasters New Zealand, had used Acme cups for more than five years and said it was that finger hole that had made coffee cups more user-friendly.

“You couldn’t actually get your finger through the cups everyone used to have in New Zealand. It was like a little balancing act,” Noble said.

Supplied Acme Cupco’s brown cups have become a staple in cafes throughout the country.

She said Acme was the first to create different sized cups for different types of coffee such as smaller ones for long blacks and those specifically flat whites, and offered a selection of colours that were not previously available.

“They have been able to create some really pleasing shades. I know that sounds really silly, but when you’re doing a fit out for a cafe, getting a range that is actually going to compliment rather than take away from what you’ve done is really awesome. They have also bought in some new shapes, not just staying with the classics.”

Noble said these cups were hard to break, did not often crack and did not absorb caffeine and discolour like other cups did.

Now the company behind New Zealand's most famous cafe coffee cup has been bought by two of its earliest employees.

The business was sold to Megan Wyper and Paddy Kennedy, the nephew of Jeff Kennedy, in November. Both were among the first of the company’s employees. It employs five staff.

Wyper had been involved with Acme for five years in sales and marketing, and Kennedy since the beginning, focused on logistics, design and product development.

The pair were approached by Jeff Kennedy who floated the idea of them taking over the business 18 months ago, but they had been running it since January.

“[Jeff] could see what we had done through Covid and how the business was tracking, and he felt like it was a good opportunity for us. He also wanted to step back from cups and focus more on the coffee and the cafe business.”

Supplied Megan Wyper and Paddy Kennedy took over Acme Cupco last month.

Revenue has returned to pre-pandemic levels and experienced double-digit growth in the year ending November 30.

Co-owning Acme was Wyper’s first taste of business ownership, after years of running cafes and coffee roasteries on behalf of others. She is also vice-president of New Zealand Specialty Coffee Association.

For the next year Wyper and Kennedy planned to focus on expanding Acme into the retail market.

Cafes had traditionally been Acme’s main focus, however, in the last three years it had been growing sales through retailers and its website. It recently partnered with New Zealand fashion designer Karen Walker to develop a range of cups sold in Karen Walker stores.

Supplied Acme Cupco recently teamed up with fashion designer Karen Walker to design a range of colour cups.

Its largest market is Europe, which was managed from Wellington. It had sold cups to more than 2000 cafes in the past 10 years.

Kennedy said Acme planned to further expand its business in Europe, focused on retail sales, and next year planned to open a sales office in the Netherlands as part of that. He planned to hire another two staff.

Wyper said Acme entered Europe a decade ago at a time when the independent coffee scene there was taking off, which had worked well in its favour.

The business collaborated with the Coffee Collective in Denmark four years ago and supplies hundreds of influential cafes such as The Barn, Bonanza and Five Elephants in Germany.

Wyper also puts its popularity down to New Zealand baristas spreading the word.

“New Zealand does a really good job of training baristas and then baristas going overseas doing OEs, so our biggest sales force has always been baristas because they’ll go and work in cafes in Europe and recommend our cups.

“Our biggest growth in Europe has been because of our export of baristas.”

Wyper said she would attend coffee trade show World of Coffee in Athens, Greece in June.

Acme crockery is made in Chaozhou, Tianjin and Guangzhou in China.