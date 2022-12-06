It's confirmed, McDonald's chocolate soft serve will come to NZ - but when?

Could McDonald's New Zealand be getting chocolate soft serve?

McDonald’s is set to roll out a new soft serve ice cream flavour in New Zealand but won’t yet say where or when.

Chocolate soft serve has been a social media hit across the Tasman, and McDonald’s Australia has expanded its trial to more states across Australia. In 2023 selected parts of New Zealand will get a taste.

McDonald’s is also launching a Caramilk Hokey Pokey McFlurry on Wednesday.

“The Macca’s New Zealand summer range is dropping on Wednesday,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Philadelphia Caramilk-inspired cream cheese: if we want it, they will sell it here

* McDonald's NZ won't remove classic sundae toppings from menu

* South Auckland students pick New Zealand's best ice cream



“New Zealand isn’t getting the chocolate soft serve that is being launched in Australia, but it is a product we’ll be trialling at some restaurants in early 2023.”

The spokesperson was unable to confirm details.

Andy MacDonald McDoanld's McFlurrys no longer come with hot fudge sauce.

It is the latest in a number of recent tweaks to the McDonald’s menu, some of which have caused angst among fast-food lovers.

It was revealed in October that M&M McFlurrys would no longer come with hot fudge sauce as standard.

The chocolate soft serve was quietly launched in September last year, across NSW, Queensland and South Australia.

Sydney food tiktoker and blogger Adrian Widjy posted a short clip to the video-sharing platform of him trying the soft serve and saying it had expanded more widely.

But McDonald’s said the move was not yet permanent, or nationwide, despite rave reviews from ice cream lovers.