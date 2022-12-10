New Zealanders struggling to pay for Christmas

At the West City mall in Auckland this week, shoppers were getting ready for Christmas.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

But some said that with the cost of things like food becoming dearer, pressure would be going on family budgets.

“Everything is more expensive,” one woman said.

New research shows that people across the country are feeling the squeeze and one in three is stressed about not having enough money to buy Christmas gifts.

Research firm Toluna found two-thirds of survey respondents said the rising cost of living was affecting their plans to celebrate Christmas this year, with 17% stating they would like to spend less.

More than 35% of the 520 Kiwis surveyed said they were stressed about not having enough money to buy gifts but the expectations around gift-giving made them feel obliged to spend despite facing financial constraints.

About 85% said the cost of living crisis had affected how much they could spend on Christmas.

Ross Giblin/Stuff New Zealanders are feeling the financial pressure of Christmas and the expectations of gift giving.

The research also found that 20% had to cut out spending on big-ticket items for their children and grandchildren due to financial strife.

Financial coach Shula Newland said people often “buried their heads in the sand” at Christmas and were determined to do what they could for their kids.

“Then they're hit with the hangover the next year. People don’t necessarily think that rationally. You need to remember it's only one day.”

She said much of the pain of the expected economic downturn was still to hit.

Toluna also found people were worried that the financial pressures of this year would dampen the mood of Christmas festivities, stated by almost half of those surveyed.

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

Working hard to deliver those gifts

Some people are picking up shifts to cover the increasing cost of Christmas presents, says Toluna.

About one in every 10 respondents said they would be picking up extra shifts over the festive period. This was particularly true for those 18 to 34, of whom 20% said they would work extra and 14% of those aged 35-54.

The consumer insights agency found that more people would be having a quieter Christmas as a result of inflation and the higher cost of living.

About 60% of Kiwis said inflation had impacted their summer travel plans and 30% said it would impact how many events they could attend.

Supplied The cost of living crisis has impacted how much Kiwis can spend on Christmas this year.

Rising costs had also influenced how much downtime consumers would get this summer, with 25% of those surveyed – mainly those aged between 18-34, saying it had changed their ability to take time off work over summer.

Toluna country director of Australia and New Zealand Sej Patel said the cost of living had been top of mind for Kiwis for most of the year so it was not surprising that they were feeling the pinch of Christmas.

“Despite being under financial strain, the social pressures and expectations around gift-giving are making this a particularly difficult time of year, with some saying it’s dampening their Christmas spirit,” Patel said.

“Discounts and less expensive brands have become much more appealing to consumers, and retailers must be prepared to see brand loyalty put to the test as consumers turn to brand switching and shopping the sales to control escalating expenses. To build and maintain customer loyalty, retailers should be heavily focused on messaging around value to consumers over the Christmas shopping period.”

This research follows earlier findings that one in four Kiwis would not be able to afford to foot the bill for an unexpected expense like car repairs or a surprise bill.

More than a third of Kiwis surveyed by Payments NZ are unsatisfied with the amount of savings they have.

Payments NZ said Kiwis’ financial wellbeing needed to be a top priority.