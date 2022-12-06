Countdown to back pay staff for historical holiday pay miscalculations

Countdown plans to back pay former staff caught up in Holidays Act miscalculations.

Countdown estimates it owes about 53,000 former workers unpaid statutory leave that had been miscalculated.

The supermarket chain was calling for former staff to register with the company to receive any back pay owed.

Countdown, like a number of large employers including Bunnings, Smith City and city councils, have in the past few years discovered they had been incorrectly calculating and paying statutory leave entitlements , dating back to 2012.

In September, Countdown back paid 16,450 current staff who had been found to have been underpaid.

Countdown has begun sending out expressions of interest “invitations” to former staff to register for a review to determine if they were owed back pay.

About 9000 applications had been received so far.

The review covered the period from December 3, 2012 to December 3 2021.

RNZ Thousands of health workers may be owed millions of dollars because of years of underpayments under the Holidays Act. (first published in September 2020)

A Countdown spokesperson said the company did not yet know how much was owed to affected staff.

Back paying was expected to start in batches from early next year, the spokesperson said.

The review identified issues with how that some workers’ leave entitlements had been calculated and paid in the past, particularly for waged workers who worked different hours and days on a week-by-week basis, the spokesperson said.

As former workers registered, “the amounts owed will be calculated, and remediation payments will then be made in batches beginning in early 2023.”