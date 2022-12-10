Nelson apparel business wears pride on its sleeves

The Pridewear NZ staff at the Queen St, Richmond store, Dale Donoghue, left, Logan Smith, Neela Patel, Diane Tauwhare, Natasha Oswald, Jacob Finnigan and Oscar Perrot.

Neela Patel has learnt a lot about life, and business, through the school of hard knocks.

At 50, she’ll readily tell you that she’s been through a lot, lost money, experienced an upsetting divorce and “taken a bit of a mental health hit”.

Now, the entrepreneur who describes herself as a Kiwi born Indian, has a thriving business selling garments and merchandise both online and in her retail stores in Nelson and Richmond.

Bearing messages of hope, pride and solidarity, Patel said her clothing venture has expanded from being run from a bedroom to a store over the past 18 months.

And she’s not stopping there – the plan is to find a national stockist, then stockists in the UK and in India, she said.

“It's just grown immensely, especially the te reo Māori range,” Patel said.

The Māori community, she said, had given positive feedback to her employees on designs featuring te reo Māori, and staff wearing the t-shirts were often asked where they bought them from.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Pride wear NZ staff at the Bridge St, Nelson store from left: Diane Tauwhare, Dale Donoghue, Logan Smith, Neela Patel, Natasha Oswald and Becky Davies.

“I’m careful when it comes to te reo designs to ensure they are respectful and meaningful,” she said.

After returning from Australia, and taking some time out after separating from her husband, Patel’s long term plan is to set up a charity in her grandfather Uka Patel’s name.

Uka migrated to New Zealand as a baby, and “helped a lot of people, even though he wasn't well off”.

The family had always had a close connection with the Māori community in Pukekohe, Patel said, where they worked together in the market gardens picking potatoes. And her family also ran businesses in Ōtara.

She said she had “six to eight issues” she’d like to work on with the charity, such as the environment, poverty, and counselling young entrepreneurs looking to get into business.

This month Patel organised a vigil for Janak Patel, the dairy worker in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham who was fatally stabbed.

While she is concerned about retail crime, she has empathy for those who have hit rock bottom.

“I've been around a bit and I've also lost a lot of money myself. I've been through a divorce, been through trauma,” Patel said.

“I understand what it's like to be at the ground level, when you're just struggling.”

While running a Four Square in Tapawera in 2010, she put a teenage former shoplifter in her employ, working for two hours after school.

“Afterwards, I said to his dad, after about four weeks or so ‘how's it going?’ And he goes, ‘you’ve changed his life,” Patel said.

“He did the housework, he was helping his dad make meals with his siblings, everything. He turned his life around, and that’s what we have to do with everybody now.”

Patel’s fortunes also look set to continue on an upward trajectory. She’s been shipping clothing to Australia, Tahiti, Vietnam and the UK, though freight costs are an obstacle she hopes to overcome.

Everyone keeps telling her she needs to go home and rest.

“It's been pretty full on at the moment,” she admitted. “But it'll settle down. I thrive on it to be honest.”