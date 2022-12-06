Gerry Brownlee baked a cake, it's going for a record $655 on Trade Me

Gerry Brownlee is selling a Christmas cake on Trade Me for charity.

National MP Gerry Brownlee has taken a break from Parliament for a day and taken up baking a very expensive cake.

Brownlee’s Christmas cake, which is topped with pecans, cherries and almonds, has been listed on Trade Me. On Tuesday, bidding had reached $655.

Brownlee said it took him about three hours to prep, cook, cool and decorate the cake – but it wasn’t something he whipped up every year.

“But this isn’t my first time. I have made a Christmas cake roughly three times over the last five years, and one of those was for another charity,” he said.

Supplied Brownlee is selling a Christmas cake on Trade Me for charity.

It was not a special recipe. Instead, he had adapted a range of other recipes.

He shared the ingredients with his Facebook followers, which included ginger, oranges and jam.

The listing was raising money for the Black Ops Local Charity Shop in Blackball on the West Coast.

It was on 204 watchlists, and had attracted 42 bids and 14,375 views on Tuesday. It closes at 8pm on Thursday.

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said Brownlee’s creation was already the most expensive cake Trade Me had ever seen.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Maria and David Hancock have sent some of their gingernuts to Ukraine with Relief Aid.

”Back in 2011 a Christchurch member sold a 30-year-old slice of cake that was said to be from the wedding of Princess Diana. The slice of cake sold for $380 and had over 38,000 views,” she said.

But it wasn’t the first food item listed to raise money for charity. In January this year, a "poor tiny teddy” coated in chocolate on the wrong side sold for $1003, raising money for the I am Hope charity.

In 2018, David Seymour put up a Canterbury Brave Blossoms scarf that he was given by Trevor Mallard and Brownlee to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation. It sold for $118.