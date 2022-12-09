Solo mothers shouldering the burden of inflation over Christmas, charity says

The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

Women who are raising children alone are “overwhelmingly” bearing the burden of rising costs of living as we head into the holiday season, according to an Auckland charity.

The Auckland City Mission is gearing up to distribute four times the amount of food it delivered two years ago.

City missioner Helen Robinson​ said: “Certainly before the pandemic, there were thousands of people, whose income was not meeting their needs.

“Covid-19 has exacerbated that. What we’re seeing is, it is women, particularly women who are raising children alone, who are overwhelmingly bearing that burden and coming in to receive money for food.”

In the last financial year, the charity distributed, along with its partners, 63,000 food parcels, which equated to over three million meals.

Over Christmas, the mission expects to deliver over 10,000 food parcels over an eight-day period.

She said the financial impact of Covid-19 had contributed towards inflation, and “families just don't have enough”.

Women who are raising children alone are bearing the burden of rising costs of living as we head into the holiday season.

The cost of housing in Auckland was also putting pressure on families, with households spending as much as 80% of their income solely on securing accommodation, she said.

“What that shows us is food is the last item or the discretionary item on their weekly budget. So they'll pay for the rent and the mortgage, they'll pay for bills, and the last thing on their list is food.”

Single mother of two Lisa James​ can't remember the last time she bought herself some new clothes, or had an evening out.

Despite working two jobs – one full-time as an office manager, and the other through a bookkeeping side business, the 54-year-old said she is “struggling majorly”.

“I earn $1005 a week after tax. My weekly rent is $650. I pay $70 for life insurance, and my car insurance is $40. My mobile phone bill is $95, and payment on my car is $155 a week.

“Then I try and pay $50 off on my credit card and $50 off on my power bill. I'm left with about $20 or $30 to get food, and you just can't buy food for $20 or $30.”

She said her 16-year-old had left school and now contributes to buying food, and helping out with bills, “because I’m sometimes left with no money”.

“I wouldn't say I was poorly paid, but it just doesn't go very far.

“Everything just seems to be going up, so I've just had to cut back on a lot of things.

“I've got nothing in my fridge right now apart from some tomatoes, a packet of bacon, some milk and some ketchup and that's it,” she said.

Nick Edwards, Christmas Box community executive said, said Christmas was becoming an increasingly tough time for families.

“The cost of living has placed challenges on household budgets, particularly coming into Christmas, where there's an expectation of a gathering with family and friends.

“Many people are unfortunately struggling to put even the most basic of food on the table,” he said.

The charity delivers food boxes to people in need, and this year, will be delivering just under 29,000 boxes, about 2000 more than it did last year, he said.