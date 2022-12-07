Dawn Aerospace gets $20m boost to help its rocket-powered plane make commercial flights carrying satellites into space

Dawn Aerospace has scored another $20m to help design a commercial version of its reusable spaceplane, and the first rocket-powered test flights will take off from the Glentanner airfield before autumn.

Such is the company’s rate of growth, chief executive Stefan Powell says they are hiring one to two people a week, and that is likely to continue until June next year.

Icehouse Ventures has contributed $10m to the latest capital raise, one of its largest ever investments in a New Zealand company, with further backing from tech investment firm Movac, and venture capital fund Global From Day One. All three provided significant funds to Dawn last year.

Powell says the capital injection will assist with the design of the Mk-III Aurora, a re-usable rocket-powered space plane the size of a small business jet, that will deliver satellites into space.

supplied Dawn Aerospace's 4.8m Mark-II spaceplane is a demonstration model built to prove it is possible to go up and back to space twice in a day, but the Mk-III will be the size of a small business jet.

The money will also help Dawn expand its satellite propulsion systems, which have been an important source of income worth $22m this year, with another $150m under negotiation.

Powell says they have about 15 customers for the satellite units and sales have financed more than half their development spending.

Icehouse Ventures chief executive Robbie Paul says Dawn’s technical expertise and commercial nous were big factors in the decision to invest more into the company.

“Thousands of space tech companies have raised billions of dollars, yet very few have actually been to space or generated revenue.”

supplied Dawn Aerospace engineer working on a satellite propulsion system, an important source of income for the company, which is based in the Netherlands, New Zealand and the US.

Dawn’s rocket engines have been ground-tested and Powell says they are being fitted to the Mk-II ready for flights from Glentanner near Aoraki/Mt Cook early next year.

“It definitely will be a bit noisier than jet engines, but pretty comparable to other operators in that area, there are helicopters flying in and out of the airport.”

The 4.8-metre Mk-II is essentially a demonstrator to prove the technology will work, and the next version will be a commercial model designed for rapid reuse long term, unlike the current rockets launching satellites, Powell says.

“At best you will get 10 maybe 20 uses out of a rocket before it’s scrapped, so you don’t get much use out of all that hardware.

“Imagine if you were to fly a plane back and forth from Auckland to Christchurch 10 times before you had it scrapped, that would be pretty expensive and wasteful.

“We're trying to bring aircraft-like reusability to the rocket world, and that means you can replace an entire factory with a single aircraft that operates daily.”

Powell is unsure whether Dawn will end up vying with the likes of Rocket Lab for business. “We're not competing with them yet, but it's on the cards later.

“In saying that, they operate in a very different domain, their business is marketing to a different segment of the industry, we're very much pitching towards the commercial players, towards the very cost sensitive ones.”