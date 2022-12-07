By the numbers: How are we spending our money?

People are spending less on consumer goods but more on eating out, Worldline data shows.

People are spending less on consumer goods, but more on wining, dining and accommodation, Worldline data has found.

We broke down the latest spending numbers from Worldline, covering November and the first days of December, to see where New Zealanders’ money is going at the moment.

$3.18 billion

This is how much New Zealanders spent at Worldline’s core merchant retailers, excluding hospitality, last month. This was up 0.9% on November 2021 but up 11% on the pre-Covid month of November 2019.

3.3%

Spending at food and liquor stores was up 3.3% on the same month last year, while spending in other merchant sectors was down 2.2%.

This pattern was consistent with lower comparative spending recorded during the seven-day sales period that included Black Friday, which was from November 20 to 26.

Four (weeks to go)

The week of December 3 is the fourth full week of shopping from Christmas Day, which is now the focus for most merchants.

For hospitality merchants, the news had been relatively positive.

In the week ending December 3, spending through hospitality merchants in Worldline’s payments network averaged $33.6m per day, up 34.7% on the same seven days in 2021, although still only marginally above pre-Covid levels of 2019.

94.3%

Spending at accommodation merchants almost doubled (+94.3%) and spending at cafés, bars, and restaurants jumped 29.3% compared to a year earlier, when parts of the country were still operating under Covid restrictions.

Historic data show merchants in the hospitality sector can also expect a spending boost in the run-up to Christmas.

$111.9 million

This was how much was spent a day across the wider shopping sector at core retail merchants in the week ending December 3.

It was down 5% on the same seven days last year.

The average spend was also below that of the previous week – which included Black Friday – but the focus will remain on the usual busy shopping weeks ahead.

7.3%

Monthly figures show regional spending growth between November last year and November this year was highest in Southland, which was up 7.3%.

The West Coast was up 6.5%, followed by Otago up 6.4%.

Auckland and Northland only had a 0.2% increase, but were up 7.3% compared to November 2019.

The smallest increase was in Wellington, which was down 3%, but was up 7.9% compared to November 2019.