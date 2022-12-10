Gloriavale workers get first monthly pay, and are asked to give the money back to cover expenses, including $100,000-plus legal bills

Gloriavale leaders are under growing pressure as more of their businesses suffer the consequences of bad publicity about working conditions.

Gloriavale workers who recently received a share of the Christian Community’s profits, were immediately asked to pay it back to cover expenses, including more than $100,000 in legal fees.

The $335,000 in expenses for October included administration costs, taxes, vehicle hire, capital spending, with close to 40% going on lawyers bills.

An email from Christian Partners, the entity supplying labour for Gloriavale businesses, said members would in future get an estimated share of net profits via a monthly payment into their bank accounts, along with a list of expenses they were expected to contribute to.

This was in line with the principle of “having all things in common” in the partnership agreement they had signed up to, and they were requested to “please deposit in a timely manner to the Partnership common purse account.”

Stuff understands there has been some resistance to handing over the money, with concerns that in some cases the varying amounts paid did not sufficiently recognise hours worked.

An Employment Court case earlier this year ruled that three former Gloriavale workers were employees, who should be paid at least minimum wage, instead of being treated as volunteers sharing assets in return for their keep.

A second court case involving six former Gloriavale women, due to recommence in February, will decide whether their kitchen and laundry duties should have seen them treated as employees.

Cody Packer An Employment Court case that will continue next year will determine whether women and girls working in the community kitchen and laundry should have been treated as employees.

Last month Gloriavale appointed former bank executive and hospital boss Phil Jamieson as its new chief executive to oversee the community’s business interests.

He declined to answer questions about the payment made on November 22, such as whether it amounted to minimum wage for hours worked.

He said Gloriavale was co-operating with the Labour Inspectorate around changes to work practices required to address the issues highlighted in the Employment Court.

“This process is well under way, [it] is complicated, and we owe it to all people involved to work through a thorough change management process. At this point, addressing specific questions regarding this process is premature.”

Supplied Phil Jamieson, the new chief executive of Gloriavale's business interests, declined to comment of a recent monthly payment to community members signed up as partners or associate-partners.

In August the level of intervention at Gloriavale led Cabinet to establish a group to coordinate activities of by half a dozen government agencies looking into employment, sexual abuse, education and child welfare issues.

The multi-agency response is led by the Regional Public Services Commissioner, who is reporting to ministers on a regular basis.

A Government spokesman said it was “focused on ensuring successful engagement with the Gloriavale community, ensuring people’s rights are upheld, and minimum legal entitlements are received.”

The Labour Inspectorate is one of the agencies involved, but national manager Stu Lumsden said they were limited in what they could do.

Calculating what the young men at the centre of the Employment Court case were owed in wages had to wait until the court decided who their employer was, and a hearing was unlikely to occur until mid-2023.

"There's the charity, the partners and there's 17 businesses, so if we were to try and ascertain who owed the arrears, and tried to ascertain who we should be chasing up to get the records from, we need to know who the employer is."

The plaintiffs had worked in Gloriavale businesses from the age of six, but because there is no minimum wage for children under 16, Lumsden said they may need to ask the court to decide an appropriate rate.

Once that was sorted, the inspectorate could look to enforce payment of minimum wages and arrears for other people still at Gloriavale.

Screenshot As well as the prospect of facing hefty compensation claims for unpaid wages for workers, Gloriavale business Forest Gold Honey lost its UMF honey licence as a result of reputational damage from the Employment Court finding.

Lumsden says that in terms of contract workers being asked to pay expenses, it came down to whether they were deemed to be genuine contractors or employees.

"When we do go in at a later date, and we find these people were employees, and we find that the deductions are unlawful, those deductions are recoverable.”

WorkSafe is also keeping close tabs on Gloriavale businesses after concerns accidents were not being reported, and it is largely satisfied with progress.

Site visits in May led to nine improvement notices being issued for unguarded machinery, traffic management, emergency planning and training, and storage of hazardous substances.

The Employment Court decision sparked yet another investigation in May by Charities Services which has repeatedly come under pressure from Gloriavale leavers to deregister the Christian Church Community Trust.

supplied/Stuff A Gloriavale worker suffered third degree burns after being scalded by a 103C water jet at a Gloriavale factory. WorkSafe has been keeping a close eye on workplace safety standards after issuing nine improvement notices in May.

A spokesperson at Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs said it was consulting other Government agencies, and it was not appropriate for Charities Services to comment further.

The Gloriavale trust is obliged to file annual financial statements with Charities Services and last year it reported $45m in assets.

According to its 2021 statement, there were no paid employees, but 40 volunteers worked 23,600 hours, a big increase on the 1200 hours logged by the same number of volunteers a year earlier.

Gloriavale leaders did not respond to questions about the reason for the jump in volunteer hours, but Lumsden said the inspectorate could take action in future.

"Volunteers are not covered by the Employment Relations Act, so we have no jurisdiction, however, if we find out that those people are employees, then we can go back and look at that, and all the evidence available."

The Gloriavale workforce has dwindled as more families left, putting added stress on remaining adults who are far out numbered by children, and a sharemilker took over running one of three dairy farms.

After the Employment Court criticised the use of child labour at Gloriavale, leaders agreed not to allow young people under the age of 18 to work in businesses, such as dairy farms, Forest Gold Honey, the Value Proteins meal pant and Moos Chews snacks factory.

Lumsden said Gloriavale had recently approached the inspectorate asking what work would be done by young men under 18.

"We said you need to approach your lawyers, we’re the regulators, we can't give you legal advice."