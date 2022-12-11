A better year for Marlborough Lines' controversial Yealands investment

Yealands Wine Group is based at the Seaview winery in Seddon, south Marlborough. The beleaguered wine company had a better year than expected, though some beneficiaries remain sceptical.

Beleaguered wine company Yealands has had a better year than expected, although some of its beneficiaries are sceptical about how good exactly.

Blenheim retiree Moira Conroy, who asked some hard questions about Marlborough Lines’ purchase of Yealands Wine Group last year, was one of about 25 people who gathered to hear how this year had gone at the annual meeting on Tuesday night.

As a power consumer Conroy had an interest in Yealands, because when the region’s electricity provider bought out the company in 2018, it said dividends from the south Marlborough company would benefit all power users, in the form of a credit on their power bill, distributed by the Marlborough Electric Power Trust.

That distribution had grown from $50 a year to $200 in 2019 and 2020, on top of an annual discount. But since then Yealands had focused on paying off its sizeable debt following two difficult harvests in a row, so power users such as Conroy did not get a normal distribution.

Conroy stood up during last year’s meeting and asked why the board did not sell their investment, if it wasn’t performing as hoped.

This year Yealands’ finances were in better shape, partly because they produced a lot more grapes than last year. In 2021 Yealands processed 13,500 tonnes of grapes, whereas this year it was about 20,000t.

Supplied Yealands’ finances are in better shape this year as they produced a lot more grapes than last year.

Yealands chief executive Tiffani Graydon said the larger vintage allowed them to maintain supplies to retailers.

The Seaview winery in south Marlborough had a 27,000t capacity, so they also processed wine for other companies.

The proportion of branded product sales, labelled either Yealands, Babydoll or Crossings, increased over the year from 34% to 54%, the remainder being bulk and value. Yealands had also paid off $2m of its debt to Marlborough Lines.

Several wines won medals and awards this year, and Yealands was a finalist in the Ministry for Primary Industry’s Good Employer Awards. A major UK retailer started selling its sauvignon blanc, Yealands’ carbon footprint was reduced by 14%, and ASB granted Yealands a Sustainability Linked Loan to refinance a pre-existing loan, adding environmental targets for reduced interest rates.

Supplied Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021 was Champion Sauvignon Blanc at the New World Wine Awards 2021.

A 93,000 cubic metre-capacity dam on the Dodson vineyard was awaiting consent for remedial work after a dam wall failure in 2018. It was constructed within a significant wetland without consent in 2016, on a property that Yealands held in a trust for its founder Peter Yealands.

Trust chair Nicki Stretch said the Marlborough District Council was aware of the situation and Yealands had sought a retrospective consent for the dam and consent for repairs. The trust was satisfied the issue was in hand, however the cost of remediation would be shared between the company and Peter Yealands.

Trust deputy chair Domenic Romano said Yealands’ equity increased over the year by $35.4m, in large part due to a revaluation of Yealands’ properties in June, which increased their value by $29.5m to a total of $232.8m.

Yealands paid a dividend of $1.25mto Marlborough Lines this year, and reduced its debt by $10m.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough Lines will distribute $50 to its power consumers in the form of credit on their power bill.

Marlborough Lines passed on a dividend of $1.8m to the trust, which would distribute $50 to the power account of each consumer with an active ICP connection as at January 23, 2023.

Asked why Yealands chose to pay a dividend to Marlborough Lines rather than conserve cash, Romano said Yealands had positive cash flow from the previous year and it was important Marlborough Lines’ investments provided sustainable dividends for beneficiaries.

Marlborough Lines in August had put out the call for partners to buy possibly a majority share in the company so the energy company could refocus on sustainable energy projects. Trustees declined to comment on whether there had been interest as the process was still being finalised.

Attendee Brendon Burns questioned why directors of Marlborough Lines earnt less than those at their subsidiaries, despite managing a complex region-wide electricity supply service.

Recently reappointed Marlborough Lines chair Phil Robinson’s was paid $106,542, whereas Yealands chair Matt Thomson was paid $110,000.

Stretch said remuneration rates were relative to their industry norm, and both companies set theirs following external reviews.

Conroy said after the meeting she was too angry to stand up and say anything, as she did last year.

“Yealands is still struggling to make any money of significance,” she said.

Conroy said she was concerned about how the economic downturn would affect Yealands, and what would happen if a strategic partner could not be found.

“I’m just a normal Joe Blow, but I have a basic understanding of how business works ... Yealands Group and Marlborough Lines are not willing to put their hands up and say they’ve made a mistake.”

Marlborough Lines chief financial officer Gareth Jones said the August flooding and landslides caused 51 faults over 10 days, mostly in the Kenepuru area. The total cost of storm recovery was about $350,000, nearly a third spent on helicopters to make urgent inspections and repairs.

Marlborough Lines was trialling a Power Crate, a remote solar panel unit that could be delivered to remote communities while faults were repaired.

Another challenge was the shift from fossil-fuels to electrification. Sounds Air, Air New Zealand and KiwiRail’s ferries planned to go electric, so the demand on Marlborough’s network would soon rise sharply.

KiwiRail had advised the new electric ferries would need about 9 mega volt amperes, or 14% of the region’s current electricity consumption, available at the ferry terminal for recharging, Jones said.

“It’s a substantial load to have. So we’re building a new substation at the ferry terminal ... and we will strengthen the cable from Blenheim to Picton, so we can convey that kind of electricity.”

Marlborough Lines subsidiary Energy Marlborough had completed a 42 kilowatt solar plant in Taylor Pass, and started an 850kW plant enough to power 175 homes. They were considering spare land at Yealands for a 4 megawatt plant.