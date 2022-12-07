SkyCity's Adelaide casino faces court action for breaching money laundering laws

SkyCity is facing court action in Australia for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

SkyCity Entertainment Group’s Adelaide casino is being taken to court by Australia's financial crime watchdog for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

The Adelaide casino has been under investigation since June last year as part of a wider industry compliance campaign started in 2019 by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac).

Austrac deputy chief executive Peter Soros said the watchdog found systemic failures in SkyCity’s approach to its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) obligations.

“Austrac’s investigation identified a range of circumstances where SkyCity failed to carry out appropriate ongoing customer due diligence,” he said. “SkyCity also failed to develop and maintain a compliant AML/CTF program, leaving it at risk of criminal exploitation.”

The financial crime watchdog said it would start civil penalty proceedings in Australia’s Federal Court on Wednesday against SkyCity Adelaide.

Jarden senior analyst Adrian Allbon has previously estimated SkyCity could face a total of A$50 million (NZ$52m) in fines resulting from Austrac and South Australia state inquiries.

Soros said Austrac continued to work with SkyCity to ensure it complied with its obligations under the law.

In a statement to the NZX, SkyCity said its Adelaide casino placed “the utmost importance” on compliance with its regulatory obligations including its anti-money laundering compliance.

The company said it would give the allegations “careful consideration” before responding.

SkyCity chairperson Julian Cook told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in October that there was a large programme of work at its Adelaide casino to uplift its anti-money laundering processes.

He noted at the time that Austrac could bring enforcement action against the company, which he said could have a significant financial and reputational impact on SkyCity.

On Wednesday, SkyCity said it understood that Austrac had not yet identified the level of penalty it intended to seek.

SkyCity has casinos in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown in New Zealand, as well as Adelaide.

Last year, it said it would stop working with junket operators to bring high-roller gamblers to its casinos after regulators in Australia raised concerns about links to organised crime at Crown casinos.

As part of a new operating model announced at the time, SkyCity said it would deal directly with its international business customers after “know your customer” and “customer due diligence” requirements were satisfied.

Shares in SkyCity slipped 1.1% to $2.69 in early afternoon trading on the NZX on Wednesday. The stock is down 14% so far this year.