Trade Me 'no safer than Facebook marketplace' says scam victim

Paul Gray was ripped off $545 trying to buy a car bumper on Trade Me. He says the popular buy and sell website needs to do more to protect users from scams.

A rising number of scams is leaving some Trade Me users questioning the cyber safety of the country’s most popular buy-and-sell platform.

Long time Trade Me user Paul Gray​ of Auckland believed the website was “no safer than buying on Facebook marketplace”.

Gray​ tried to buy a replacement car bumper on Trade Me for his son’s birthday. But after paying $545 into a bank account sent to him by Trade Me, he heard nothing from the seller for months and believed he had been scammed.

Trade Me told him that as he had not paid for the bumper using its secure Ping payment service, it could not help him. He was told his only recourse was to take the case to the disputes' tribunal.

READ MORE:

* Trade Me fake bike vendor fraud ring identified and shut down

* Stranger lists Auckland man's car for sale on Facebook Marketplace

* How I almost lost thousands after falling for email hacking scam



Gray​ took his case to the tribunal, which ordered the seller to refund him.

He showed the order to Trade Me and asked it to suspend the account that had scammed him. But he said Trade Me refused.

Gray​ said the experience left him annoyed.

STUFF People who were told they'd be paid for using a social media site say it's just a scam.

“He’s still making money, and Trade Me are still making money on this guy’s sales. It’s a total brush-off,” Gray​ said.

The lack of help from Trade Me had completely eroded his trust in the platform, and had left him with little option to get his money back, he said.

“I’m 6 foot plus, covered in tattoos about 120kg, and it seems to me that the only thing left for me to do is to get on a plane, find this scammer and get the money back myself. Trade Me won’t support us,” Gray​ said.

On Thursday Gray received an email from the alleged scammer, offering to pay back the money more than eight months after Gray had initially paid him. Gray said he had little hope he would actually be paid.

On Wednesday an Auckland filmmaker Svyatoslav Nikitin​ lost $750 in a similar scam, after he transferred money into a bank account number provided by Trade Me, that turned out to be fraudulent.

Buyers on Trade Me had a “false sense of security” but no recourse when things went wrong, Nikitn​ said.

Data from Cert NZ showed that in the September quarter, $8.9 million was lost to online scams, the largest amount since records began 5 years ago.

Supplied Auckland filmmaker Svyatoslav Nikitin (right) says companies like Trade Me need to do more to protect users from scams.

As scam levels rose, Trade Me and other businesses that held customer bank account details should be doing far more to protect their users from scams, Nikitin​ said.

Trade Me policy and compliance manager James Ryan​​ said scammers were becoming more sophisticated and it had “never been more important to be vigilant and use trusted platforms”.

“Scumbags” were not welcome on Trade Me and it worked hard to keep members safe, he said.

“You’d be an idiot to do anything dodgy on Trade Me, you leave deep electronic footprints on our site which can be traced,” Ryan​ said.

The majority of trades on the website used Ping or Afterpay, which meant members could be refunded if items were not as described, or did not arrive at all, he said.

But if trades occurred off-site via cash or bank transfer, Trade Me had no way to recover the funds, he said.

Theta head of cybersecurity Liz Knight​ said as scams became more prevalent businesses had “a lot more responsibility” to protect users.

“There are organised groups of trained and skilled people working together to complete more scams. It is an organised crime moving into the digital world,” Knight​ said.

Because of this New Zealanders were coming into contact with scams much more regularly, she said.

Scammers were moving from targetting businesses, to the people that used those businesses because they were the path of least resistance, she said.

“Whose responsibility is it to protect the users from that experience? If we have customers using our products we have to make sure that we have done our best to ensure those products don’t provide threat risks to people,” Knight​ said.

With scams predicted to rise over the next few months, the worst thing a business could do was “turn a blind eye to it”, she said.